As a white girl growing up in Seattle during the 50s and 60s, I was very aware and supportive of the Civil Rights movement. In college, the Vietnam War profoundly affected many families, primarily because of the draft, and many students were heavily invested in opposing it. However, nearly 50 years have passed since those days, and time has given even the most ardent among us some perspective.
With that bit of background, I’d like to tell you how Donald Trump has changed my life.
From the moment Trump announced his run for the presidency, I was dumbstruck. This man belied his racism early by starting the “birther” movement and lying about President Obama’s qualifications for the presidency. Trump bragged about his sexual prowess, demeaned women and was repeatedly accused of sexual assault. I was shocked and felt certain that he would never be elected as President of the United States – a position that requires intelligence and diplomacy, an understanding and appreciation for the Constitution and responsiveness to all Americans, regardless of their ethnicity or socioeconomic status. In short, the antithesis of Donald Trump.
But he was elected. And the world changed.
One could argue that our daily lives are largely unaffected by the White House. If you are a business person, particularly of a large corporation, you are probably thinking that Trump is wonderful because he has slashed regulations and provided big tax cuts that have helped your bottom line. However, if you are an ordinary working- or middle-class individual, you may be shocked by the daily chaos created by this president.
So, how has Donald Trump changed my life? One word: anxiety.
In 2018, Newsweek magazine coined the phrase “Trump Anxiety Syndrome” to describe politically-induced anxiety that appears to be rampant and based on a fear of the world ending because of Trump’s “decisions, rhetoric and policies” (Zogle).
Yep.
I don’t remember any prior administration with as many firings and resignations of key players than this one – most, if not all, because of shady business dealings or conflicts of interest. For example, consider Scott Pruit (EPA), Tom Price (Health and Human Services), Ryan Zinke (Secretary of the Interior), Michael Flynn and H.R. McMaster (National Security Advisors), Kirstjen Nielsen (Homeland Security) and now Alexander Acosta (Secretary of Labor). Stay tuned – I’m sure there will be more to come.
Oh, and lest we forget, there are 34 people and three companies associated with the Trump Organization, his campaign or his administration that have been indicted as a result of the Mueller probe (Time, March 2019).
No worries, though. Trump likes acting department heads – it makes it easier to fire them by tweet the second they take the spotlight off him or say or do anything he doesn’t like. Meanwhile, he cozies up to the world’s dictators while dissing our allies.
Most egregious of all of his “sins” are the human rights violations occurring at the border. The trauma of overcrowding and separation of children and babies from their families is cruel and unnecessary.
The actions and rhetoric of every administration ripple down to the rest of society. Trump’s rudeness, lying and bullying will be his legacy. Ask any schoolteacher if the tone of their classroom has changed since Trump was elected. Ask families who are torn apart by their differing views on Trump.
We are a country managed by tweets, not policies, by a narcissistic liar who is more concerned with his self-interests than the welfare of our country. I am sad, fearful and angry.
This is how Donald Trump has changed my life. How has he changed yours?