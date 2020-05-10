My Republican primary opponent recently wrote a column that accused me of putting special interests before Idaho. The thesis of his article was that he is a mainstream conservative, and he provided a defense as to why he registered as a Republican in Idaho only six months before declaring for office.
While living in Nevada from 2014 to 2019 may be a valid reason for not registering to vote in Idaho over that span, he offers no explanation for not having registered as a Republican in Idaho before leaving Idaho for Nevada in 2014. Did the Republican Party and conservative values not mean enough for him to even bother to register to vote in Idaho in 2012 when the rest of us conservatives were battling to protect conservative Idaho values and keep Obama out of office?
My opponent’s claim that he is a mainstream Republican, “much like Gov. Brad Little, Congressman Mike Simpson and Sen. Dave Lent,” is not supported by the positions he has taken. In a recent candidate forum, my opponent stated that he would have voted against the recently passed Fairness in Women’s Sports Act. This bill passed the House by a vote of 54-16, with only two Republicans voting with the Democrats in opposition. Sen. Lent voted in favor of the bill and Gov. Little signed the bill into law. This means that my opponent would not have voted like a mainstream Republican or like Sen. Lent or Gov. Little but would have voted like a Democrat.
At that same candidate forum, my opponent also stated that he would vote in favor of adding the words “sexual orientation” and “gender discrimination” to the Idaho Human Rights Act. This is another position that is not in line with Idaho mainstream Republicans who have opposed this legislation the last 14 times it has been brought. While all legislators I know condemn discrimination in all forms, Republicans in Idaho have long worried about the threat this potential legislation poses to religious liberties as we have seen in other states that have added this language.
Finally, my opponent implies that I am beholden to special interest groups. By definition, special interest groups seek special advantages. One need only look to my voting record for evidence that this claim is false. The Constitution of the state of Idaho states that all “are by nature free and equal, and have certain inalienable rights, among which are enjoying and defending life and liberty; acquiring, possessing and protecting property; pursuing happiness and securing safety.” I have upheld my oath to support both the Idaho and United States constitutions and have never voted in favor of any special interests or in favor of giving any individual or group special advantages.
The endorsements I have received from Idaho Chooses Life, the National Rifle Association and the Family Policy Alliance of Idaho are evidence of my commitment to those inalienable rights. The fact that I have received the Conservative Excellence Award from the American Conservative Union every year since taking office and was named the 2020 Outstanding Republican Legislator also evidences that I have honored my commitment to equal rights, equal justice and equal opportunity for all and that I have never voted in favor of special interests.
I assure you that if I earn your trust with your vote, I will continue to keep my promises.