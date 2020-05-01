According to a Post Register editorial, the Idaho Freedom Foundation board of directors has a choice: Fire Hoffman and support Gov. Little’s stay home orders or be blamed for an untold number of deaths. I see a different choice: liberty or fear.
The Post Register is as wrong as the “health experts” and their unreliable models for COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths. As the days go on, the picture grows worse for the alarmists. New estimates of the number of cases project a fatality rate of less than one-tenth of 1%, far fewer than originally estimated.
That’s causing states all over the country to declare “the curve” successfully flattened, and they’re reopening their economies. States that never closed at all are being vindicated for their decisions. In Idaho, some city and county officials have declared they have no intention of enforcing the governor’s order. Attorney General Barr says, “Constitution isn’t suspended for COVID-19.”
Yet the Post Register continues to defend the government’s decision to infringe on freedom without demanding the government to offer real rationality for its decisions. The paper obviously isn’t concerned as I am with government-ordered shutdown infringes on life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. People are not allowed to access their own private property so that they can earn a living. They’re told they can’t attend church. They’re told they’re not permitted to freely travel. Surely the newspaper must know that this infringement is a long term threat to our nation’s founding principles and its people, even if they don’t believe in Ronald Reagan’s warning that as government grows “more freedom evaporates as America slides precariously closer to socialism.”
It’s also concerning that while Gov. Little has not worked to persuade the citizens of this state that he’s made the right choice, he also has not explained why Ada County should be treated the same as Bonneville or Fremont counties. He has also not explained the trade-offs — the fact that the government’s response to the pandemic will cause more deaths by catapulting us into a full-scale depression. Look what happened to milk, oil and potatoes. Idaho has over 100,000 in new unemployment claims. How many deaths will be caused due to hunger, dramatic increases in depression, domestic violence, addictions, suicide, bankruptcy, violence and decreases in emergency care for other illnesses?
Some are going to read this in horror. I’m not discounting the severity of the virus. It’s terrifying. However, the Idaho public is not stupid. Given the proper instructions, they are more than capable of taking care of themselves, without the edicts of our nanny state. Even this editorial board is smart enough to wash, wear a mask, keep your distance and avoid a business they don’t trust. Capitalism should rule the day. Educate the public and let them physical distance accordingly. Let Idahoans shop those businesses that adapt and deliver products and services using physical distancing. The consumer will make the right choice, and the markets will dictate their success.
Democrats and their media allies media never miss an opportunity to attempt advancement of far-left agenda. They’re back to their old tricks with perpetual attacks on President Trump, demands for the release of illegal aliens, expansion of government welfare programs, defining abortion clinics as “essential business” while keeping Americans from attending church and restrictions on the sale of firearms. Locally, the Post Register is cut from the same cloth, creating phony controversies and seeking to marginalize the people and organizations in our state that champion freedom. In doing so, the Post Register has come after IFF and its president and has demanded that we join the newspaper as it trembles in fear. I stand with liberty and freedom over fear, and I urge you to do the same.