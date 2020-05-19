One of the most disappointing things in politics is how people assume the worst about those they disagree with. Unfortunately, my opponent’s campaign treasurer, Mr. Ron Walker, did just that when he accused me of using a Brigham Young University-Idaho phone in my campaign. (I am an economics professor at BYU-Idaho).
Here’s what really happened. My campaign employed an automated phone-calling service to inform voters of the election and my conservative credentials. So recipients could respond directly to me, I used my personal cell number as a call back (which many people did call — we had nice conversations). However, because my personal cell phone and cell plan were purchased at the Sprint store at BYU-Idaho, the number showed a BYU-Idaho identifier. To be clear, it is not a BYU-Idaho phone, and we certainly did not add the identifier — Sprint did that. All this could have been easily discovered had Mr. Walker really wanted the truth.
Sadly, he saw it instead as an opportunity to launch a scurrilous attack on me. He supports Ms. Raybould and her weak record. She supports big spending, big regulation, Common Core and is largely funded by special interests. She misses many votes and refuses to participate in public forums to defend her record. So, in apparent desperation, her treasurer tried a smear job to sway voters in the last week of the election. It’s ugly politics.
I’m optimistic, though. I trust voters will see through these political shenanigans and vote for true and honest values.
Idaho has important work to do in achieving excellence in education, reining in big government and protecting faith, families and freedom. I have a proven track record on all these fronts. I’m Ron Nate. I do the work. I follow the rules, and I am the true conservative choice for District 34.