When I decided to run for office, it was with the knowledge that mean things would be said about me. I’ve seen how certain elements operate in this town. But I decided to run anyway. Because I’m committed to the idea that our representatives should, well, represent us.
I’ve received criticism for focusing on Rep. Ehardt’s record, but if we’re being completely honest, one of the reasons I put myself out here to be smeared is because of the votes she’s made and the stands she’s taken in the Legislature.
My opponent is likable and a great coach. But her voting record is harmful. You can look it up. Her votes against regulating vape sales to minors and against the Idaho Patient Act are especially problematic when it comes to community health.
The record is there. And it concerns me. Do you want to know what I would do? I would focus on issues that the residents of District 33 have told me are of concern to them. Focus on improving our education funding apparatus. Question the special online sales tax slush fund that’s sitting there with millions of dollars. Use our $520 million (as of Gov. Little’s last report) surplus to invest in our communities in a way that pays dividends — infrastructure, youth protection, education, mental health and more — even if the dividends aren’t monetary.
Oh, and fight to fix the 2016 law our Legislature passed and that is now disproportionately impacting residential homeowners. The state Legislature took steps in 2016 to cap the homeowner’s exemption. Rather than acknowledge the Legislature’s role in creating this problem, my opponent is trying to pass the buck. Restoring the homeowner’s exemption policy to its pre-2016 situation would do more for property tax relief than keeping the property tax rate flat at the local level. That’s on the state Legislature. To pretend otherwise is the real misdirection.
I’m committed to addressing challenges we face, not letting outside groups write bad policies for problems that don’t actually exist in Idaho. That’s why Republicans working on my campaign asked for their own badge. They requested a way to show their support, and I am proud that notable long-time Republicans in our community would display the badge in an effort to show that they, like me, put people over extremist ideology.
I’m proud that for the last several months I’ve received consistent support from regular folks across the political spectrum, rather than last-minute infusions of cash from obscured sources to mount a smear campaign. No matter what happens Tuesday, I remain committed to looking at the record — and holding our legislators accountable for the way they represent us.