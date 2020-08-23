We all long for a return to some semblance of “normalcy,” and our health departments, parents, teachers and school boards now face the awful choices involving our most precious resource — our children — and how we might move toward a goal of returning some degree of normal to their lives, recognizing everything we do in this miserable pandemic is a tradeoff and no benefit is without risk: so, some facts we might consider.
1. Not physically attending school harms children intellectually, physically, emotionally and developmentally. Data from previous epidemics details the harm of children isolated from peers and non-related adults. As pediatrician Chavi Eve Karkowsky wrote in The Atlantic: “With no school, much of that progression, that learning, that schoolyard negotiation — in short, much of a kid’s life outside their house — disappears. Among the things we’ve given up to this pandemic, it’s become clear, are our children’s external worlds, and some of their mental health, and much of their joy.” In addition, schools serve as nutritional sources for many children, and teachers serve as eyes and ears to report 20% of child abuse cases.
2. Young children (less than age 9) have a limited illness burden when they acquire COVID-19 and are less likely to transmit the virus. Unlike influenza where young children are a major source of community spread, young children don’t spread COVID-19 very often with estimates of only 2 to 4% fewer deaths overall by isolating children, maybe because they have less ACE-2 receptors that are necessary to bind the virus. Yes, a Georgia camp outbreak included 51% of children age 6-10 infected, but overall young children do seem less likely to get the disease, and when they do illness is usually minimal.
3. However, a few — very few — young children will acquire severe, life-threatening disease. We’re all frightened by the hyperinflammatory, Kawasaki-like disease that attacks children and rarely, but frighteningly, do children require supplemental oxygen with COVID-19 pneumonia. Most children, however, are either asymptomatic or develop only mild symptoms of an upper respiratory tract infection.
4. Older children, including adolescents and college-age young adults, acquire and spread disease with as high of viral loads as adults. Perhaps that is a result of increasing ACE-2 levels beginning in adolescence. Whatever the reasons, that may be why children age 0-19 are now the second-largest group of COVID-19 infections in the state and eastern Idaho. But note the statistics don’t distinguish between younger children and older, which they should, so we don’t know the difference in incidence.
5. Young children most often get the disease from adults, usually household contacts, rather than other children. Young children don’t seem to infect each other. In Switzerland, only 8% of children developed symptoms from other than household contacts and were the index case in <10% of familial clusters. Beginning with China we learned most children acquire the disease from adults, not other children, and do not often transmit disease.
6. Cases increase in areas with increased community spread, but closing schools will only prevent 2-4% of deaths, much less than other mitigation measures. Data from modeling suggests closing schools won’t do much to decrease cases or deaths. But that may not apply to older children who may induce more community spread.
7. Control measures matter in schools — mandating masking, social distancing, hand hygiene — and schools without adequate resources and reinforcements to provide for mitigation strategies will see increased cases. There’s really no data about mitigation strategies specific to schools, but most authorities agree these strategies are important, especially for older children. And why would we risk anything less to protect our most precious resource?
8. Contact sports are problematic. Just by their nature as “contact,” and with no realistic ability to maintain social distance or mask. As Dr. Kelly Anderson testified to the Eastern Idaho Health Department recently, contact sports, despite their benefit, and given the older age of the children, could be sources of outbreaks. Colleges are aware of this and have recognized the necessity of delaying collegiate sports. It’s no different for high schools.
9. We have to choose between opening bars and opening schools. The increased cases we’ve seen statewide and nationally results from two predominant factors — gatherings of more than 10 people, often family gatherings, and congregating in bars by young adults. Cases in Idaho among 18-29-year-olds have taken an alarming increase, accounting for nearly twice as many cases as any other age group. As the Nobel-winning economist Paul Krugman noted recently: “We now have overwhelming confirmation of something we already suspected: For many, perhaps most students there is no substitute for actually being in a classroom. … So now we’re facing a terrible, unnecessary dilemma. If we reopen in-person education, we risk feeding an out-of-control epidemic. If we don’t, we impair the development of millions of American students, inflicting long term damage on their lives and careers. And the reason we’re in this position is that states, cheered on by the Trump administration, rushed to allow large parties and re-open bars. In a real sense America drank away its children’s future.”
10. Therefore, since children, at least young children, contribute little to epidemic control and have a low incidence of infection, school closures only harm children and have multiple unintended consequences. Those include economic difficulties for parents having no daycare, for health care workers who, by being out of the workplace tending children result in more hospital deaths, for inadequate nutrition in many children and for the intellectual, developmental and emotional harm to children. We can do better, but we’d better do it carefully.
Note: A study published Thursday in the Journal of Pediatrics found children with Covid, regardless of age or symptoms, had as high of viral loads during day 2 as adults hospitalized for at least 7 days, raising the potential that viral loads in children could be as high as adults, though ACE levels were lower in children. Note the time difference in sampling, however, as adult viral levels may have waned by the time of sampling. However, the study calls into question whether children, including young children, really have lower viral loads.