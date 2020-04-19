Those of us in healthcare were pleased to see Governor Little’s two-week extension of the stay-at-home order. We recognize the terrible toll levied on our citizens of Idaho, both economically and socially, but we need these two weeks. Most importantly we need this time not just to flatten the curve, but to figure out the next step — how do we begin to open up economically and socially so that we do not see a surge in cases, which runs the risk of overwhelming our stretched capabilities, and costs more lives.
Key to that opening up will be guidance from Public Health officials in a systematic gradual opening that allows us to minimize new cases. Vital to that strategy will be increased testing, and understanding how best to use PCR testing. Do we test only symptomatic cases? Do we widely test personnel in essential occupations? Can we do more widespread surveillance testing to identify asymptomatic carriers? Many questions remain to be answered, and time is of the essence, both to increase testing capacity and determine those best strategies.
We are at least a month away from utilizing convalescent antibody testing. The available tests on the market are not FDA approved, with the high false-negative rates due to the insensitivity of those tests which have not been verified, and more importantly the low specificity. That is the available tests are not specific for the SARS-CoV-2 virus and thus will show antibodies to the other minor coronaviruses, giving a false sense of security that one is immune to COVID-19 when they in fact only have antibodies to common community-wide coronaviruses. Those available antibody tests are dangerous. We’ll get there with antibody testing that is both sensitive and specific for this virus, but not yet. When we do get reliable testing it will greatly facilitate opening up economically and socially.
The need to flatten the curve in Idaho isn’t about ventilators. We will certainly not exceed our capacity here, and thankfully neither will hotspots like New York. The need to flatten has more to do with the availability of supplies and drugs. Because of the extraordinary demand nationwide for PPE equipment and drugs used to treat these critically ill patients we are simply unable to get the quantities we need. For instance, because many of these patients develop cardiac complications and demand is so high nationally, we are often very limited in these common life-saving drugs.
Supplies, such as for lung support machines called ECMOs are not available, and talking to colleagues in Boise none of us can offer that potentially life-saving intervention.
Immediately concerning to us in healthcare is the continued shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE). We must not be reassured by the governor’s comments that we have a two-week stockpile when the national stockpile is exhausted. We are in crisis mode in PPE utilization, reusing N-95 masks for days and then resterilizing them, wiping down face shields and reusing them indefinitely, not using N-95 masks on patients with pending PCR tests when we would under normal circumstances.
So many of were aghast and a little angry that government and hospital officials said we’re just fine in PPE — we’re not. While we realize state and hospital officials are doing everything they can we are in crisis mode, taking chances we would never choose to take. We need more N-95s and so every EMS, cop, and healthcare worker has one to deal with any suspected or confirmed case. We are not overwhelmed by the number of patients we are seeing, we are overwhelmed by the lack of appropriate protective gear. And our care of patients is compromised by the short supply of drugs and supplies.
We’ll get out of this mess, and we must vow never again to allow the great United States to be in this position. We must plan for enough stockpile, and enough manufacturing capability nationally to eliminate our reliance on foreign suppliers., and build enough testing capacity. For now, we must be patient, not an attribute I, for one, am known for.
Stay safe. Stay the course. There is some light in this tunnel.