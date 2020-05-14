It sometimes seems that Washington, D.C., is on a different planet than where I live. In Washington, D.C., we’re told that anyone who wants a COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction test can get one and that the U.S. is doing more testing than any other country, in fact, so much testing that the president is now recommending that all nursing home patients be tested.
On my planet, we can’t even get hospitalized patients tested in a timely manner. Testing at the state level is still limited to, at best, a couple of hundred tests each day. At Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, we are well equipped to run PCR tests, with results within an hour. We have two different machines — platforms — to run tests. But for one platform we have never been able to get reagent, and for the other, we’ve been promised 30 tests a week, but we’re now into our third week with no new reagents. We have started testing patients presenting to the emergency room with suggestive symptoms, but results take anywhere from one to three days since they must be sent out. For inpatients, that delay means burning through precious personal protective equipment until we can get results.
In order to start opening up the state, which we all desperately want, we need rapid testing for every symptomatic person, for every contact, as well as surveillance testing for high-risk populations, including nursing home patients and food processing plants. In Idaho, we have cases in 16 nursing homes and 20 cases in a meatpacking plant in Kuna. Testing only patients who have symptoms will fail, given asymptomatic and early high-viral load transmission, and symptoms are insensitive — less than 50% of patients have fever early.
Without testing, we will stumble in the dark as we reopen. Our reported numbers are terribly inaccurate. Although 70 deaths are reported for Idaho, the excess death rate nationwide suggests twice that number have actually died of COVID-19, and if the actual death rate is about 1%, then we probably have about 14,000 statewide cases, not the 2,293 reported as of May 13. Until recently, due to lack of testing availability, we’ve had to tell symptomatic ER patients who weren’t sick enough to require hospitalization to just go home and quarantine. Of course, our numbers are inaccurate. We’ve grossly underestimated cases.
Lamar Alexander, chairman of the Senate health committee, testified Tuesday that until we have a vaccine “all roads back to work and school go through testing.” Yet like all other hospitals and states across the country, we are competing with every other hospital and state for those supplies, essentially hustling every day to acquire testing materials and personal protective equipment.
As we open we must have rapid, extensive PCR testing. We do need to test every nursing home patient periodically, as well as essential closed-space workers, such as meat-packing plants, as well as symptomatic patients and contacts. Pooling tests, as suggested by the University of Nebraska and detailed by Sen. Cassidy of Louisiana, could help safely open schools in the fall by pooling all swabs in a classroom and running one test, splitting the tests if positive, but we have no capacity at present. And without coordination and increased production, we won’t be there by fall either.
Until we have a coordinated national response, the situation will not improve. No single hospital or state can increase the testing and personal protective equipment supply since these are national issues that cross state lines, and until the Defense Production Act is activated to increase supplies, we embark on reopening with the lights out, fumbling and stumbling in the dark.