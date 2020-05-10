As we begin to open up stores and other businesses, the necessity for face masking by the public is crucial. Initially, CDC recommended against the public masking to save medical mask supply for the health care workers, then reversed course, endorsing face masks when two studies demonstrated effectiveness and the spread of virus related to simply talking.
The evidence is now incontrovertible that homemade masks are protective, some to the wearer, but more importantly to those around them, significantly decreasing the viral burden — both aerosolized in particles 3 microns or smaller and in droplets where the virus is suspended in water.
Masks complement social distancing, hand hygiene and surface disinfecting. Each has a distinct and complementary role. Particularly with cough, both aerosol and droplet transmission occurs at greater than 6 feet without masking. In non-COVID-19 coronavirus infections, surgical masks decreased viral shedding from 40% by aerosols and 30% by droplets to zero with masks.
Homemade masks can be nearly as effective as surgical masks and don’t threaten our inadequate personal protective equipment supply. N-95 respirators capture 95% of particles 3 microns or greater. The best homemade masks, with “quilter’s cotton” or four layers of 600 thread count pillowcase material are just as good as level-one regular surgical masks, filtering 70 to 79% of particles.
We wear masks more for others’ protection than for ourselves. With knowledge of asymptomatic transmission and higher viral loads early in symptomatic disease, we will not control spread by only testing symptomatic patients and contact tracing, even if we eventually get the number of tests required. The Kaiser Family Foundation recently estimated that 41.4% of Idahoans ages 18 and older are at higher risk of serious illness if infected with coronavirus, 15.8% of adults under age 60, and 73.5% of adults older than 60. Disease transmission to this vulnerable population could cost untold deaths and additionally threaten our health care capacity, endangering health care workers for whom personal protective equipment is already in short supply.
Epidemiologically, we know that countries such as South Korea readily brought their epidemic under control once universal masking was initiated, compared to, for instance, Italy where universal masking did not occur.
Not wearing masks in public is unconscionable and should not be tolerated, and I was surprised to go to a local grocery store this week, where those brave, essential grocery workers were so careful and all masked, to see the number of unmasked customers, and even suppliers filling shelves who remarked they weren’t bound by the store’s employee masking policy. I then visited a bike store where virtually no one, including employees, was masked. I suppose those employees and customers considered themselves invincible with no thought they could be spreading the virus to vulnerable people; a remarkable disregard for our community obligation.
Gov. Little’s protocols for opening the state said “the businesses may require, and it is encouraged, that employees, vendors and patrons wear face coverings as a business practice.” Thus businesses should post, as part of their business protocol, that face coverings are required. If they do not, don’t patronize them since they have abdicated their responsibility to the community. And be vocal about letting them know, as well as anyone you have contact with, that you cannot, will not, encourage such irresponsible, life-threatening behavior.
Not masking threatens our economic well being also by increasing COVID-19 cases and economic loss. A Yale study suggests that each mask in a community saves $3,000 to $6,000. Too much is at stake, in terms of both health consequences and threats to our staged reopening to tolerate not wearing masks in public. Some states have mandated mask-wearing, and violence has erupted. We can’t cure stupidity, so we probably can’t require masks without turning our police officers into the equivalent of hall monitors. But we can use peer-pressure and direct our business to those who understand this is literally a matter of life and death.