I read with interest a recent article by three current Idaho legislators entitled “Idaho teachers need our support.” The legislators, Rep. John McCrostie, D-Boise, Rep. Sally Toone, D-Gooding and Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, claim that the Idaho Core Standards were written by highly skilled Idaho teachers.
I find this hard to believe since the standards are almost word-for-word identical to the Common Core Standards that are used in 40 other states. They were written by a group of people who are mostly not educators at all but who now own the copyright on the Common Core Standards. Although Idaho teachers may now be very familiar with these standards, they certainly did not write them as these three legislators claim.
These standards have never been proven to increase student learning. According to the National Assessment of Education Progress, Idaho student scores haven’t improved since the implementation of Common Core. Over the years, NAEP eighth-grade reading scores nudged slightly upwards, while fourth-grade reading scores have wavered but are lower than they were pre-Common Core. Likewise, math scores for Idaho fourth- and eighth-graders remain at or below where they were before Common Core was implemented.
Why would Idaho choose to use standards that have no research to back them up? Perhaps we should follow the money. Large curriculum and testing companies make money off of this new way of educating kids. Idaho school boards have the ability to choose the curriculum for their districts, but since the mandated ISAT testing is based on the Common Core Standards, district trustees feel the need to choose a curriculum that is closely aligned with the standards, regardless of whether that particular curriculum is the best for students.
The above-mentioned legislators say that “we should not be using unscientific thinking and political bias to set the curriculum for our students.” This is absolutely true. We should demand that any mandated standards or tests used in Idaho education are completely and thoroughly vetted.
Let’s stop allowing outside testing and curriculum companies to determine what is best for our students. Let’s stop spending huge amounts of money and time on a test that gives no useful information to classroom teachers. Let’s truly support teachers by reducing class size and paying for basic supplies in every Idaho classroom. And, finally, let’s be honest about who writes and holds the copyright to our mandated standards.