CAAPS is a group of individuals committed to making our community better. The horrible and tragic death of George Floyd at the hands of police has illuminated the existence of racial injustice, institutional racism and police brutality. Communities across America are coming to terms with the reality of these long-standing issues. Idaho Falls has the opportunity to be a shining example of how together we can be better.
As an African American born here in Idaho Falls some 65 years ago, I have been involved with numerous organizations to promote fairness, justice and equality. In June I learned about the Citizens for Accountability, Advocacy and Public Safety. I immediately contacted the president, Jeremy Herman. He graciously welcomed me aboard.
Our objective is to work with city leadership to identify institutional racism and bias that lead to worse outcomes for Black, indigenous, and people of color. When identified we must take action to eliminate and/or mitigate the outcomes.
The truth is that many people in our community don’t believe that there is discrimination, bias or racism. Oftentimes I ask people why they believe that. The common response is, “Because I’ve never seen it.” As a community, we need to not just acknowledge that it exists but have compassion and empathy for those who are impacted.
There are times when BIPOC do not feel valued by their neighbors, colleagues and communities.
This is important because Idaho Falls will not be its best until all citizens feel valued and respected. As we move forward, two of the fundamental principles must be accountability and transparency. Too often, accountability looks different depending on race, ethnicity and power/authority.
Increased transparency at all levels of government will build trust in elected officials and city agencies, such as the police department.
The police department has a special and unique responsibility because police have the power over life, liberty and property. And because it is a reflection of our community. Across the nation, cities have been defined by how well police treat the people they serve. With that in mind, CAAPS is recommending that the city create a citizen review board. The board would oversee police activities related to incidents involving the use of force. To help ensure a fair and just outcome, it will be critical that the board include BIPOC. As a former ethics officer, I have personally witnessed poor outcomes when the decision-making body did not include someone of similar background, race or ethnicity. This has been true, even when the decision-makers were highly regarded and well respected.
CAAPS is also advocating other substantive changes in policing including, but not limited to: mental health crisis intervention training, clear requirements for use of force, revoking the doctrine of qualified immunity and banning “no-knock” warrants.
Finally, CAAPS is committed to working with other community organizations including, Connecting Us, Sustaining Progress; and the Idaho Falls African American Alliance. We are all in this together.