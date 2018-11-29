Last month, Ammon city enacted a dubious policy to give taxpayer money to non-profit organizations. After the Idaho Freedom Foundation approached city officials expressing concern over the program’s constitutionality, they reversed course. Idaho Falls would do well to follow Ammon’s example and abide by the Idaho Constitution.
The framers of Idaho’s Constitution wrote the Gift Clause — Article 8, Section 4 — specifically to protect taxpayers from governments spending their tax dollars to support private interests.
Article 8, Section 4 succinctly spells this out: “No county, city, town, township, board of education, or school district, or other subdivision, shall lend, or pledge the credit or faith thereof directly or indirectly, in any many, to, or in aid of any individual, association or corporation, for any amount or for any purpose whatever.”
Yet, over the past three years, Idaho Falls councilors have granted $384,500 of taxpayers’ money to private charitable organizations. That clearly violates Idaho’s Constitution.
The Museum of Idaho has received a large chunk of the taxpayer money. In the last three calendar years, the museum received $129,000. Yet, in its 2017 annual report, the museum reported a profit of $737,000, which was set aside for expansion. Despite being profitable, the museum still received $99,000 from the city council the same year.
The council handed taxpayer cash to Idaho Falls Arts Council, which received more than $227,000 in the last three years. In each of the past two calendar years, the Idaho Falls symphony received $15,000 and the Art Museum of Eastern Idaho received $13,500 of the same taxpayer-funded grants.
The city has set aside $130,000 in its annual budget for grants to private organizations. Here’s a tax-saving idea: Instead of the city government acting like a private foundation, it ought to give taxpayers back that $130,000. Why should a family just trying to make ends meet have its taxes go toward the symphony?
The taxpayer-assisted charity policy no doubt comes from the good intentions of Idaho Falls council members. But, some of the worst policies can come from good intentions. When giving to charities, public officials must make value judgments, choosing which organizations are worthy of money and which are not.
Some 28 organizations requested taxpayer funds for grants in 2019. Only 20 of them received a portion. The Idaho Falls Symphony received only $3,000 of its $19,000 request, while the Idaho Falls Arts Council and the Museum of Idaho each received $10,000. The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho received $15,000.
As this demonstrates, public officials can easily use charitable giving policies to pick winners and losers in the community. As a result, this can politicize the charities that receive cash. The recipients can easily become beholden to government officials so that they can continue the stream of taxpayer funds.
Idaho Falls residents shouldn’t be forced to pay taxes to support these nonprofits or others. Idaho Falls councilors have the opportunity to uphold the Idaho Constitution and to end their program of gifting taxpayer money to private organizations.