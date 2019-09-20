We are Idaho Falls Supports Youth Climate Action because we want to show our young people that finding ways to address the threats of the global climate crisis matters to Idaho Falls adults too.
From Sept. 20 through Sept. 27, led by Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg, School Strikes for the Climate will happen worldwide. In 2018, at age 15, Thunberg gained global attention for her climate action leadership. She recently sailed “fossil fuel-free” across the Atlantic to participate in the Sept. 23 UN Global Action for the Climate summit.
Now Thunberg, scientists and justice advocates are calling groups and individuals to support the world’s young people as they walk out of their classes and schools on Friday to demand an immediate response to the devastating threats of the global climate crisis.
We are planning several events during that week to highlight the need for swift action to protect the climate, the air, water, soil and Earth’s environmental systems right here in Idaho Falls.
Kicking off the week on Thursday, trash-free (donations only) Community Fusion Picnic will be held from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Memorial Drive bandshell. Our Community Fusion Picnic will also enable the sharing of questions, resources and solutions related to local climate concerns.
Protecting the natural world is also a spiritual and ethical obligation. Members of the Idaho Falls Interfaith Community and others will join together to share our concern and support for our young people who are discouraged and anxious about their own futures and the future of an increasingly threatened Earth.
We ask everyone to listen to young people and to pay attention. We ask adults of Idaho Falls to honor students’ right to speak out on behalf of future generations. Some students may answer the national call to Strike for the Climate and join Fridays for the Future on Friday or Sept. 27 by actually walking out of their classes. They may feel they must adopt that extreme disruptive behavior to convince political and economic leaders to end business as usual.
Idaho Falls Supports Youth Climate Action will begin the week of action on the pier at Snake River Landing with a dedication at 8:30 a.m. on Friday. And we will close the week with Gratitude and Hope on the pier at 6 p.m. on Sept. 27.
A Chalk Out gathering on Friday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. opposite the courthouse on Memorial Drive is a chance to express concerns verbally and artistically with sidewalk chalk. We anticipate that students and others may also gather for additional events during the week. We invite the community to join us for these important and moving events.