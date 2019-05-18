Moving toward green energy for some groups has been a noisy affair, but irrigating farmers in Idaho are taking quiet, yet significant, steps to conserve energy. It wasn’t always so, and the difference in attitudes is striking when you consider an incident that occurred in 1978 with a group of farmers irrigating from the King Hill canal district in south-central Idaho.
At that time, the 50 or-so-mile King Hill irrigation canal flowed naturally and without electrical pumps from its higher elevation source at the Malad River near Hagerman, all the way to Hammett valley. When the canal breached and needed repairs requiring the loss of one farming season, shareholders in the company chose to let go the low cost of gravity-driven water from the canal and instead asked Idaho Power to install electrical pumps.
Many thought this move a tragedy. What had been nearly free water became very expensive. Few considered the cost to the environment of the coal-fired electricity used by the new pumps. At that time, the idea that fossil fuels could trap heat in the environment and cause global warming was the stuff of science fiction. For some farmers today, it still is. But others know that climate problems are a real threat. All Idaho irrigators, though, have benefited from the availability of new technology with energy-savings as an underlying principle.
Irrigation pivots are a fine example of this new technology. They’ve sprung up all over Idaho farms, including the farm my husband and I own. I remember about 10 years ago hearing a neighbor grumbling about how these big, motorized irrigation “vehicles” were cluttering the landscape. He preferred the old way to irrigate — low-lying hand lines or gravity ditches. He couldn’t deny, though, the money saved when you no longer needed to hire labor to move irrigation pipes.
What he didn’t realize was that pivots need substantially less water pressure and therefore less energy to run. Variable speed drives, another new energy-conserving device, attach to irrigation pivots and keep water pressure constant, no matter how much or how little water is needed in the field.
Solar power has also come to the farm. Russell, a farmer in the next valley, is one of several farmers beginning to use solar panels to generate electricity for his irrigation pumps. Irrigating farmers also use solar devices to test whether or not a field is dry and needs to be watered. My husband used to walk out to one of his fields and squeeze a clump of dirt in his hand to see how wet the soil was. It was inexact science at best. Now irrigators can buy solar-powered moisture meters that send cell phone signals telling farmers exactly how much water is needed — and where.
As in so many areas of business and life, the ability to adapt and change decides who will survive and thrive. Idaho farmers are willing to face the challenges of an evolving business and environmental climate. They won’t be left behind.