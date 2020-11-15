In Gov. Little’s regular tele-town hall with AARP on October 28 a caller Mark in Pocatello said: “You keep asking people, ‘Wear a mask, social distance, yada, yada, yada.’ They’re not listening. You’re the adult in the room. What is the tipping point? At what point do you say ‘OK, kids, now we’re going to tell you what to do?”
Little responded, “We are at that tipping point” and said it has to do with overwhelming the state’s health care capacity. Yet the governor who has tried persuasion, cajoling, and appeals to our better selves admits the volunteer approach, and mandates at the local level, are not working.
Little acknowledges the “messaging” hasn’t been effective and that mask compliance is too low. He has also warned that spread in the state is due to community and family gatherings. As Dave Jeppesen, director of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW) said, “It’s the family gathering or the wedding or the funeral.”
Little must become the adult in the room. What the tipping point means is that with hospitals quickly becoming overwhelmed and no longer able to provide a usual standard of care we are moving toward implementation of Idaho’s Crisis Standards of care.
Over a period of months in the spring those standards were developed by the State of Idaho Medical Advisory Committee (SIDMAC), comprised of 14 physicians, other community representatives, (for instance representing the disabled), lawyers and staff members of the IDHW.
This was a grim, morbid but necessary task, to be implemented when the state’s hospital capacity reached a crisis level, when, as the CDC puts it we no longer have enough “space, staff, or stuff”. And it has been staff, all over the state, that is the crucial weak link. We can come up with ventilators and makeshift ICU rooms but if there is no staff — nurses, therapists, and trained critical care physicians — then it doesn’t matter how much “stuff and space” you have.
The Crisis Standards, available on IDHW website, warrant a sober consideration. Under “Patient Care Standards for Scarce Resource Situations” patients will be triaged in steps.
- Step 1: “Evaluate the patient’s clinical indication for scarce life-saving resources” meaning the patient will be triaged to “non-critical care” if not likely to survive, without an attempt to salvage the patient.
- Step 2 involves a scoring system to determine the patient’s prognosis for hospital survival.
- Step 3 determines the patient’s priority score based on the scoring system, plus a consideration of comorbid conditions that may impact their near-term survival, with a principle to save the most lives and save life years. Points are assigned for comorbidities with substantial impact on near term survival and “life-limiting comorbidities” that may not impact short term survival.
- Step 4 assigns the patient a “priority score”, with “ties” resolved in favor of children, pregnant women, those patients who have lived through fewer “life-cycles” (age) and “individuals who perform tasks that are vital to the public health response” and finally if a tie still exists to a lottery.
Can we really imagine the horror of a lottery to decide who gets that scarce resource of a ventilator, or more likely the nurse and therapist to manage the patient? Do we really want to decide who lives or dies by their comorbidities or whether they’ve lived through all their “life-cycles?” Yet that is what we face.
Last week the SIDMAC committee physician members wrote to Governor Little begging him to implement the necessary steps to avoid this impending crisis—mandatory, enforced masking, enforcement of social distancing measures, and a decrease in the number of people allowed to assemble.
We also must secure a tremendous increase in the number of antigen and molecular tests performed, which can be done quickly, cheaply and tell immediately who is infective without waiting for PCR tests which still take days to get back and are nearly useless.
In our letter, SIDMAC physicians asserted that “the state’s recent increase in Covid-19 cases and attendant increase in hospitalizations have brought us very close to meeting the guidelines for crisis implementation”.
Activation of the Crisis Standards involves a recommendation to Little by the SIDMAC committee, Local Health Districts, the Idaho Hospital Association, IDHW, with a final recommendation by the Crisis Standards of Care Activation committee. As delineated in the document the governor has clear authority and responsibility for issuing “Executive orders and proclamations, including disaster emergency declarations (having) the force and effect of law”, under Idaho Statute Title 46, Chapter 10.
Make no mistake, Idaho hospitals have been stretched as thin as possible, with remarkable resilience and exhausting work by courageous and highly skilled staff who daily put themselves and their families at personal risk, with over 4300 healthcare workers who have suffered from the virus.
This is not sustainable. Governor Little acknowledges that. We are at the tipping point. As a state, we have a choice to make.
It’s time to be the adult in the room.