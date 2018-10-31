What is Proposition 1 about?
It’s about expanding gambling in Idaho.
As Ken Andrus from Lava Hot Springs said, “Prop 1 is not about education, saving jobs or saving the horse racing industry. It’s about gambling.”
Both sides, pro and con of the issue, are spending millions to persuade voters. Ironically both are financed by the gambling industry — “Vote Yes” from Les Bois, the Boise horse-racing business, and “Vote No” by the tribal gaming industry. But citizens who simply don’t want to expand gambling in Idaho are also opposed. Two groups are organized statewide to oppose Prop 1, Idaho United Against Prop 1 and Stop Predatory Gambling in Idaho.
I’ve spoken with leaders of both, the first in northern Idaho and the second in Boise. Their organization names are meaningful. “Idaho United” includes political leaders and candidates from both parties and all parts of the state. “Stop Predatory Gambling” defines how gambling operations make big money by plundering or robbing many who are needy.
Wendy Horman, a legislator from Idaho Falls, said she was duped by the Boise gambling industry’s proposal to the state legislature in 2013, supposedly promoting historic horse racing. After the legislature legalized it, they learned it actually promoted slot machines, which are forbidden by our state Constitution, and in 2015 they repealed it. This proposition would repeal the repeal but likely create a legal challenge for the state Supreme Court. Idaho already allows parimutuel betting with horse racing, as well as a state lottery and charitable games such as Bingo. But our state Constitution forbids slot machines. The exception is Native American tribes on their lands.
Jim Jones, former state attorney general, said: “You can put lipstick on a pig, but it’s still a pig.” He opposes the spread of slot machines, whatever they are called.
As the Post Register recently impressively stated, “You’ll hear about the romance of horse racing…, schools and jobs…but Prop 1 isn’t about any of that. It’s about money.” My personal answer to that is two wrongs don’t make a right. Citizens can clearly see the real purposes. We are free to vote. Whatever our political views, we will unite with others opposing it.
Ads in favor of Prop 1 warn that people may leave the state in order to gamble more. On the other hand, Idaho has received an influx of newcomers from the west coast. Why did they choose to relocate in Idaho? Is it so they can have more gambling? Or is it for our quality of life? Traditionally Idaho, even in its Constitution, has protected its people from predatory gambling, while permitting horse-racing, parimutuel betting and limited other gambling. Newcomers may prefer this lifestyle.