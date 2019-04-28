Idaho’s constitution has one feature that, in practice, has serious conflicts. It requires equality for all students and then establishes funding mechanisms that make this impossible.
Funding is determined by a mix of state and local mechanisms. The state can and does tax and allocate those revenues equally. However, the local school districts have vast differences in both their ability and willingness to provide local school funding. Compounding the inability for local school districts to provide equal school opportunities is that local voters in a district must be willing to vote to tax themselves. Supplemental levies usually pass because they only require a simple majority. Bonds for construction often fail because they require a two-thirds majority. This supermajority requirement is higher than any other state’s.
Further complicating the constitutional issues is the Jim Risch tax shift that transferred state school funding from property tax to sales tax. While property tax is stable from year to year, the sales tax has wide swings with the economy. School districts that are able to pass supplemental levies can compensate at least in part, while districts that cannot or will not take big reductions in funding.
School districts have vast differences in the value of their property base that further exaggerates inequality. The reality is that any attempt to provide equal educational opportunities for all students would require wealthier districts to subsidize poorer districts.
The only realistic solution to this conflict is to change the constitution. There could be endless debates as to how to accomplish this goal of equality between districts. The simplest would be for the state to take over the schools. That would be dead on arrival and for good reasons. Local school control is a fixture of American education.
The greatest inequality seems to be buildings. Reducing the required percentage from two-thirds to 50 percent would go a long way to reducing inequality since it would give the anti-tax people much less ability to force inequality on their neighbors’ children.
Another approach would be for the state to establish a building fund that would take over all existing school bonds, along with a generous property tax that would fund all future building construction. Each district would state its needs to a board that would then establish a list of priorities. Poor districts would have equal access to new buildings.
Such a change would not necessarily lessen local control, but it would remove the tyranny of minority rule arising from the two-thirds requirement.
Whatever changes are required to provide equality for all students, the constitution will need to be changed. The current constitution dictates inequality contradicting the requirement for equality.