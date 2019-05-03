If you live in eastern Idaho, you don’t need anyone telling you about the ravages of the opioid epidemic. Bonneville and Bannock Counties have the highest percentage of drug-overdose deaths in the state.
Bonneville, along with Elmore, Owyhee and nine other Idaho counties got so fed up with the opioid epidemic they joined a federal lawsuit last year against the makers of OxyContin, Lortab and other opioids. The complaint alleges racketeering, among other things, which is generally reserved for organized crime families or drug cartels.
Opioid addiction, whether it’s prescription drugs or heroin, knows no political party, ideology or philosophy. It preys on Republicans and Democrats, progressives and conservatives alike. Furthermore, it does not discriminate based on your socio-economic standing. In short, the opioid epidemic is not a political issue, it’s an Idaho issue.
However, the public record shows that your elected leaders simply don’t care.
Recent studies conclude that Medicaid expansion “increases access to treatment for opioid use disorder through addiction therapies and prescription medications.” Gov. Brad Little seems to realize this. Earlier this month he suggested tapping Medicaid expansion funds to tackle the opioid problem in our state. His reaction is in stark contrast to those who voted in support of repealing Medicaid expansion outright during the 2019 legislative session.
As noted above, Bonneville is among a dozen Idaho counties joining a nationwide lawsuit against opioid makers. They certainly have good cause. Bonneville County has more drug-induced deaths than any other county in the state. Medicaid expansion dollars used to fight the problem could, literally, serve as a lifeline to that community.
Despite that, Idaho Falls Rep. Bryan Zollinger voted in favor of two bills to repeal Medicaid expansion.
Ammon Rep. Chad Christensen did the same.
Let’s not forget Elmore and Owyhee Counties. Both are suing the opioid industry and yet their representative, Megan Blanksma, also voted in favor of repealing Medicaid expansion.
In other words, while their constituents were suing opioid makers for, essentially, organized crime activities, Zollinger, Christensen and Blanksma voted to repeal Medicaid expansion – even though it could help combat the very problem their communities were fighting against.
It should also be noted that Bonneville, Elmore and Owyhee counties all voted in favor of Medicaid expansion.
They just don’t care.
Too many of our elected leaders fought tooth and nail against Medicaid expansion this past session. They put politics and ideology ahead of what was best for the health and safety of their constituents. While their efforts to repeal Medicaid expansion failed in 2019, you can be sure they’ll try again next year.
No matter that Bonneville County is being torn apart by the opioid epidemic.
No matter that a dozen Idaho counties are suing opioid makers for fraud and racketeering.
Or, that military veterans continue to suffer from opioid addiction and overdoses.
These lawmakers will tell you they voted to make anti-opiate drugs like Naloxone easier to prescribe. The problem is, those drugs only come into play once someone has overdosed. More often than not, they are administered by first responders reacting to a call. When it comes to actually treating the opioid problem in the first place, these lawmakers’ votes speak for themselves.
Idaho needs responsible leadership that acts in the best interests of Idahoans and votes to make this state safer and healthier. We need elected leaders who will vote for our families, friends and neighbors.
Idaho does not need leaders who vote out of anger, ignorance or indifference to their communities.
Reclaim Idaho continues to fight for all Idaho communities being ravaged by the opioid epidemic. Our volunteers understand how Medicaid expansion dollars can be used to fight this ever-increasing problem. We all realize there is no R, D or I attached to overdose victims.
The values of Medicaid expansion go well beyond bringing $400 million in federal funds back to Idaho, providing healthcare access to tens of thousands of Idahoans and shoring up our rural hospitals. Utilizing Medicaid expansion dollars to fight the opioid epidemic can literally save lives in this state.
Perhaps the real crisis in Idaho comes from lawmakers who vote against our interests, against our communities and against our public safety.