Thirteen hours after the 2019 legislative session ended, I jumped on a plane to China. A few weeks earlier, I’d been asked to join a delegation of young legislators from the United States hosted by the All-China Youth Federation. The goal: to discuss trade and other public policy issues.
So, why should we care about China in Idaho?
In 1981, Governor John Evans led Idaho’s first trade delegation to China. The governors that followed built on that first trip to improve our trade relationship. Today, it’s Idaho’s third largest export market. From semiconductors to agricultural commodities, our exports to China generated $417.3 million in 2018.
However, you’ve probably seen the headlines about the current trade war with China. It’s connected, in large part, to intellectual property, technology and innovation policies. Even as trade talks continue, our export markets are taking a hit with $141 million in retaliatory tariffs on Idaho goods.
This amount doesn’t include the taxes Idaho businesses must now pay on Chinese imports they need to run their operations. In some instances, China is the only source available for certain parts Idaho manufacturers need.
The other delegates on the trip came from California, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, South Carolina and Utah. Every delegate had a similar story about the impact of Chinese trade on their local economies.
Over three days, we met with several high-ranking officials, including Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Zheng Zeguang, Minister of Science and Technology Wang Zhigang and Vice Chairman of the Legislative Affairs Commission Liu Junchen. Each discussion lasted for at least an hour and focused on substantive details about trade policy between the U.S. and China. We also had the opportunity to meet with U.S. Ambassador Terry Branstad and diplomatic staff working on various economic issues.
In between these more formal meetings, we connected with organizations working with Chinese youth. One evening, we learned how to make Chinese dumplings. My dough-pinching technique isn’t great, and while my group wasn’t the fastest, we did manage to make the most dumplings. The following morning, we visited a youth community center that offered a wide range of activities. During our stop, we saw a choir practice, a tai chi class and some lovely ladies learning a ceremonial dance.
The entire trip was a fantastic blend of both the official and the everyday. The common thread running throughout every conversation was the critical need to engage. Of course, things aren’t perfect between our two countries. But that doesn’t mean we stop talking.
Idaho’s long-term success depends on our ability to open markets and expand trade with other nations. While Idaho’s options are connected to our national policies, we have a responsibility to reach out and build relationships with trade partners. It’s not enough to say we want more trade. We need a proactive approach that supports the efforts of Idaho businesses.
I wish I could say that the trade war between the U.S. and China has a definite end date. But both parties are still at the table negotiating, and that’s a good thing. In the meantime, our state must continue to pursue and adopt smart policies that encourage vital trade relationships between Idaho businesses and countries around the world.