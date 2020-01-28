Since I have announced my candidacy for the Idaho state Senate, there have been several horrific incidents of domestic violence in our community. If these victims did not know their predators, perhaps they would be charged with attempted murder, but for whatever reason, we use the term “domestic violence.”
Just a few weeks ago, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic violence incident where the mother was so scared and beaten she was found cowering under a truck, like a frightened animal, by paramedics. All of this was witnessed by the woman’s daughter.
On Jan. 5 of this year, Idaho Falls officers responded to a domestic violence call where the victim was strangled by her domestic partner while she was trying to shield her infant child behind her. The perpetrator denied strangling her, but the marks on the victim’s neck proved otherwise. The desperate act of a mother shielding her infant from this man’s rage was not enough to make him stop.
So many domestic violence victims, ones I have spoken to personally, are so used to being controlled and manipulated that taking back their abusers is almost always a possibility. Case in point? The victim from a Dec. 24 incident that claimed she has been putting up with the same abuser since 2005.
Think these incidents are isolated? I encourage you to search “domestic violence” on postregister.com. The amount of abuse that happens in our area is tragic.
I am 40 years old, and I’ve spent 35 of those trying to recover from the things I saw when I was 5. I’ve tried to forget the times I saw my father beat my mother; unfortunately, these scars last for a lifetime. These children will never forget what they’ve seen, and this mental injury will carry into their adult years.
I am a conservative, but being a conservative means a lot more than just low taxes, supporting the Second Amendment and reducing waste. (Don’t worry, I have a lot more on those topics.) It also means standing for victims by being tough on crime. I can no longer remain silent about this scourge that threatens generations of Idahoans.
According to the latest Idaho Statistics and Analysis Center study on intimate partner and domestic violence, 1 in 4 domestic assault/battery charges included the “in the presence of a child” enhancement.
The nature of the assaults is also cause for alarm. Of the 62 percent of strangulation charges that were not amended to a lesser charge, 80 percent were dismissed and only 12.4 percent of those prosecuted resulted in a guilty conviction statewide.
Only 57 percent of these perpetrators are arrested. Even worse, 34 percent of the charges of domestic violence are amended or modified to a lesser charge on a statewide average. Shockingly, charges of domestic assault and battery in the presence of a child are the most likely to be amended.
It is absolutely time we got serious about domestic violence in Idaho. Prosecutors and judges can only work with the laws that they have. If someone puts their hands around another person’s throat, it should be interpreted as exactly what it means — attempted murder — and it should be punished as such.