In Idaho, we have been blessed with a rapid increase in property values; however, it has come at a great price to those who wish to stay in their homes. In many cases, these individuals are our senior citizens — stalwart members of our community who have paid their taxes, raised their children, volunteered in our schools and built Bonneville County into the thriving community it is today.
The need for real property tax relief for these citizens has escalated in the past few weeks. Many have seen their nest eggs decrease as much as 20% due to the recent economic downturn.
I’m a board member for the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce, and we represent 612 local small businesses. One of my responsibilities this year was traveling to Boise in February, along with Idaho’s other Chamber of Commerce boards, to meet with our state legislators. Many of us asked what was being done to alleviate burdensome property bills. Legislator after legislator avoided the question, either responding with “it’s complicated,” or with a lengthy explanation that made it appear as if they were trying to actually split the atom in the capital.
Close to the end of the conference, a Democratic senator from Boise spoke up and said, “The reason we haven’t fixed the property tax issue is because we (the Legislature) don’t want to.” Wow. Finally, the truth.
To me, it’s really not all that complicated. We in Idaho don’t have much of a property tax rate issue — as a matter of fact, our rates are the 17th lowest in the nation. (Don’t get me wrong, we could do better.) What we have is a property assessment problem that is used to calculate our taxes due to growth.
Our friends in Texas had previously experienced a similar increase in property tax bills. The difference is, Texas has done a much better job of addressing the issue — especially concerning its senior citizens from being taxed out of their homes.
What the Texas Republican-led legislature did to solve the problem was to cap county assessed values of their primary property owners 65 and older, as well as the disabled, also allowing them to also keep their homeowner exceptions. In other words, the county assessment will not raise. Those younger than 65 still receive their homeowner exemptions, and assessment value increases are capped at no more than 10% annually. This helps shield taxpayers from unforeseen valuations.
My solution, if elected, would include the Texas model of capping tax increase assessments for senior citizens and the disabled, as well as limiting assessed values for homeowners younger than 65 at no more than 3% each year. It’s critical that we maintain our current homeowner exemptions and senior citizens continue to receive their same circuit breakers and other exemptions.
The bottom line is, no senior citizen or individual should be taxed out of their home — ever. We need to get serious about treating homeowners fairly and resolve to fix the problem. We are living in unprecedented times and are dealing with events our nation and state have never experienced before; people need property tax relief and real leadership now more than ever.