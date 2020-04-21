I wonder. And brighter minds than mine are also wondering. Why didn’t we hold regular Easter services? Why do we forgo happy hour at a local restaurant? Is it because of the COVID-19 virus? Is it because of a government order to stay-at-home? I don’t think so. I think it is simply fear — fear that verges on panic at times.
It is public fear of this virus. It is fear of a virus that is not controlled by vaccines. It is fear of loss of life should we or loved ones become infected. It is fear of social contacts that drive public policy.
There is ample reason for this fear. Social contacts in China — the Chinese New Year celebrations and business meetings — began the spread of this virus worldwide. Cruise ships, nursing homes and hospitals across the globe soon became hotbeds for reproduction and spread of the virus. A large business conference in Boston and a Mardi Gras celebration held before we feared this virus contributed to spread in the U.S. And visitors from around the world in Sun Valley likely created our hotbed in Blaine County.
Fear of this virus brought global economies to their knees, not the virus itself. It is fear of the virus that needs to be treated for economies to recover and for Gov. Little to have confidence he will do no harm by rescinding his stay-at-home order.
History will record the lessons learned from this pandemic. Finger-pointing at this stage may vent the feelings of helplessness and frustration, but it won’t stop the virus or fear. Meanwhile, the medical and scientific communities now know enough about this virus and previous epidemics to control and stop the spread of this virus.
What Idaho craves is reassurance that the spread is under control. We need confidence that Gov. Little and our health professionals both can and will act. To have that confidence, the public needs to know in advance the steps the governor and our health professionals plan to take. And our health professionals need to tell us in plain language why they believe the plans will work. After we are informed, we can then regain confidence. And that confidence is what treats the fear and will allow our economy to begin recovering.
I am dismayed that our only local health professional to offer advice on this page has been Dr. Krell. He clearly stated that our medical community has prepared for a surge in cases. That is reassuring. But it’s not enough to control the fear.
I am also concerned that a failure to extend the stay-at-home order until May 1 or 15 without public confidence will divide our community’s reaction to this virus even further and pave the way for the second wave of infections that will surely come.
Gov. Little, please give our health professionals and your agency representatives time to act. Give them time to implement practices that aggressively identify, isolate and treat infected individuals and track their contacts. Because there are reasons to believe that this virus is spread by aerosols and that health care workers and hospital patients are at high risk for catching and spreading this infection, it is critical to place and treat all suspected and confirmed COVID-19 influenza patients in environments that also prevent spread of the virus through hospital ventilation systems.
Reassure us, Gov. Little, that Idaho agencies can and will act. Reassure us that the Idaho health care system can and will act to stop further spread of this virus. Then, and only then, will our residents have the confidence to resume business as usual.