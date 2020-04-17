A few weeks ago, I received an email urging me to look at the Idaho Freedom Index. A few days later, I received another telling me the numbers had been “scrubbed” and the Index was official. I then read a letter to the editor by Doyle Beck touting the Foundation’s Index as gospel. I like Doyle Beck. He is a successful businessman and he has a passion for what he believes. I know he is philanthropic towards the needy, as well as supportive of certain causes. All admirable. Here’s the “but.”
Doyle sits on the board of the Idaho Freedom Foundation: the Foundation sets criteria and then applies those criteria to each bill in a way that the staff wants. It can give a bill a plus 10 or a minus 10. It can give a bill a one or a zero or any number. That is where it gets really subjective. So this Index is only of value if the user subscribes to the same philosophy as the board and staff. The Foundation has limited success in its support of state or legislative candidates. In our area of the state, many Idaho Freedom Foundation-supported candidates only last one or two terms.
I spent 12 years in the Idaho Senate, 2007-18. The complaint of too much spending, I agree, but when I was elected in 2006 the population of Idaho was 1,464,000. In 2020 it’s about 1,826,000. A growth of 362,000. A 2006 dollar today would be worth $1.31. The state budget in 2007 was $2.65 billion; this year’s budget is $3.9 billion. With inflation and growth, our proportional budget could be $4.5 billion, $600,000,000 more, but it isn’t because Idaho has good legislators and good employees.
Look at the legislators Beck chastises, the best of the best: Brent Hill, Van Burtenshaw, Wendy Horman, Dean Mortimer, Mark Gibbs, Britt Raybould, Steve Bair, Mark Harris, Dave Lent, Jerald Raymond, Rod Furniss and Doug Ricks. He offers accolades to his honor students who just vote “no.” If a legislator wants to fit into the Foundation’s honor society, they had just as well give that idiot Wayne Hoffman their vote and stay home. The Idaho Freedom Foundation operates just like Joseph McCarthy did back in the 1950s where he accused everyone that disagreed with him of being a communist. The Idaho Freedom Foundation operates the exact same way.
If you want a more objective look, go to almost any other organization, like Idaho Food Producers or Idaho Water Users, or read the bills and score them yourself. I urge all legislators and voters to ignore the Idaho Freedom Foundation’s Index and staff. They operate on fear and oppression just like McCarthy.