When improper behavior is reinforced it grows and we suffer the consequences. This is what we are experiencing in our country.
English Nobel laureate, Rudyard Kipling wrote, “If you can keep your head when all about you are losing theirs and blaming it on you....you’ll be a Man, my son!” By their recent votes, the silent majority in our region kept their heads. We continue to follow common sense and traditional mores. Conditions outside our haven are a different story. Chaos and anarchy abound. Examples are plentiful.
When Acosta (now at CNN) was a child in school, he should have learned proper behavior. One cannot disrupt the class by standing up and trying to take it over. It is not fair to others. You will be removed from the room. Similarly, White House press conferences require recognition, one question and one followup. Acosta’s pass was appropriately revoked. I witnessed his behavior.
As a world-wide lecturer, teacher, communication’s specialist in the army and a missionary, I know proper protocol. The most egregious part of this case is that a liberal judge favored CNN. Acosta’s behavior might now be rewarded and aped. On the other hand, if it should go to the supreme court it will result in a just/intelligent/obvious decision supporting the White House.
During the Kavanaugh hearings, there was anarchy in the august chambers of our federal government. Similar attackers were accosting “deans” at our universities, yelling, for example, “Look at me and shut up, I’m talking to you.” Recently Rep. Cortez’s socialists took over Nancy Pelosi’s office. These neophytes lack experience, credibility, discipline, knowledge and proper decorum. Compared to this ruddy lot, Pelosi looks good. She’ll be herding cats if she returns to speaker.
Many ask, how can this be happening in our country? It comes from the socialist/communist/dictator syndrome. The communist manifesto openly states that their ends justify their harsh means. This is why existing rules, laws and behavior are redefined in their lexicon. To the extent that any Democrat agrees (especially some who falsely claim to be moderates/centrists), they become complicit with dangerous behavior. My friends and relatives understand law, order, civility and respect. They live it. Acosta/Cortez types should be put in a Marine boot camp to learn respect.
Our youth these days are living in dangerous times. They must navigate a maze of misguided youngsters and radical tutors like Rep. Maxine Waters. Proper logic, respect, discipline and decency will win in the end. Be our nation’s conscience and vanguard.