I am rather bemused by James Delmore’s contention that the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution is not in fact intended to allow “the people to keep and bear arms” but was written merely as authorization for state militias to chase runaway or rebellious slaves. I also find somewhat fantastical his contention that the founding fathers would never have supported the idea that the Constitution might permit citizens to own “weapons of war.”
I believe the following quotes from some of the same founders, to which Mr. Delmore alludes, support my contention that the Second Amendment was in fact specifically intended to guarantee to the people the right to individually keep and personally bear precisely those arms that would best enable them to prevent the central government from ever descending into tyranny:
”Before a standing army can rule, the people must be disarmed, as they are in almost every country in Europe. The supreme power in America cannot enforce unjust laws by the sword; because the whole body of the people are armed, and constitute a force superior to any band of regular troops.”
— Noah Webster, “An Examination of the Leading Principles of the Federal Constitution,” Oct. 10, 1787
”The Constitution shall never be construed to prevent the people of the United States who are peaceable citizens from keeping their own arms.”
— Samuel Adams, Massachusetts Ratifying Convention, 1788
”To disarm the people ... is the most effectual way to enslave them.”
— George Mason, referencing advice given to the British Parliament by Pennsylvania governor Sir William Keith, “The Debates in the Several State Conventions on the Adoption of the Federal Constitution,” June 14, 1788
”As civil rulers, not having their duty to the people before them, may attempt to tyrannize, and as the military forces which must be occasionally raised to defend our country, might pervert their power to the injury of their fellow citizens, the people are confirmed by the article in their right to keep and bear their private arms.”
— Tench Coxe, Philadelphia Federal Gazette, June 18, 1789
This same right to keep and bear arms was also enshrined in the Constitutions of several of the 13 original states (even before the U.S. Constitution was enacted) and is currently included in the Constitutions of 44 of the 50 states, according to the University of California, Los Angeles’ webpage, “State Constitutional Right to Keep and Bear Arms Provisions.”
From even a cursory study of the debates regarding the ratification of the U.S. Constitution, particularly the loud demands for the inclusion of a definitive Bill of Rights, it is clear that one of the greatest concerns of many, if not most, of the leaders and ordinary citizens of the early United States was to prevent the rise of a tyrannical government. It was their determination that the people must hold ultimate power in this nation and that the people, therefore, must be guaranteed the right to hold in their own hands the means to protect and defend that power.