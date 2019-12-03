Contrary to recent comments by James Delmore, the purpose of the Second Amendment was never to enforce slavery. An estimated 2,128,948 militia members fought in the Union Army to exterminate slavery. The original purpose or intent for a militia is in Article I, Section 8 of the U.S. Constitution, “to execute the Laws of the Union, suppress Insurrections and repel Invasions.”
Most Americans recognize the Second Amendment phrase “a well-regulated militia,” but few can actually define the militia in legal terms. The U.S. Congress did so while adhering to Constitutional origins. The most important legislation is the Militia Act of 1903 and its current implementation under Title 10 U.S. Code.
The Militia Act of 1903 created the National Guard, which receives federal funding and equipment and incorporated most existing state militias. 21 states enacted legislation to create a state militia (often named state defense force) independent of the National Guard and free of federal financial control. Under Title 32 U.S. Code Section 109c, a member of a state defense force cannot serve in either the National Guard or the armed forces of the United States.
Twenty-eight states, including Idaho, didn’t pass legislation creating a state militia. Common statements that the National Guard and state militias are the same organization are legal fiction. The relevant Title 10 Section is worth quoting:
“TITLE 10 U.S. CODE SECTION 246 — MILITIA: COMPOSITION AND CLASSES
“(a) The Militia of the United States consists of all able-bodied males at least 17 years of age and … under 45 years of age who are, or who have made a declaration of intention to become, citizens of the United States and of female citizens of the United States who are members of the National Guard.
“(b) The classes of the militia are —
“(1) the Organized Militia, which consists of the National Guard and the Naval Militia; and
“(2) the Unorganized Militia, which consists of the members of the militia who are not members of the National Guard or the Naval Militia.”
Regular and reserve components of the U.S. armed forces are part of the unorganized militia to comply with various clauses of Article I, Section 8.
Any doubts on that score? Talk to anyone who remembers conscription prior to 1973. The legal mechanism for drafting soldiers was administrative transfer from non-affiliated sections of the unorganized militia to another unorganized militia section, such as the Army of the United States, the United States Navy, the Marine Corps, etc.
Title 10 Section 246 is a major reason why gun control laws are so difficult to enact. Congress cannot have it both ways. The Second Amendment prohibits Congress from exercising its power to conscript the militia without guaranteeing militia members the right to purchase weapons to become proficient prior to active military service. Nor can any militia member be legally denied an inherent right to self-defense.
Congress banned “Saturday Night Specials” under the 1968 Gun Control Act by prohibiting their use as militia weapons. Congress could outlaw AR-15 type weapons by prohibiting the use of M-16 or M-4 variants, but at a cost on the battlefield Congress is unwilling to pay.
Over 45 million militia of the United States members served in the last century to preserve our liberty from Nazi Germany, communism and other enemies. Law enforcement has not taken over these missions still entrusted to the unorganized militia.