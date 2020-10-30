Editor’s note: We published this column in the interest of including a variety of views. But it should be noted that studies of voter fraud in the U.S. find it to be extremely rare, between 0.0003% and 0.0025%.
Kent, you seem to be an intelligent person, so how did you succumb to “Trump Derangement Syndrome”? You claim that President Trump has not given his best to America.
You list several issues to justify your position, including:
1.) The replacement of Justice Ginsberg — 29 times in the history of this nation a vacancy in the Supreme Court has occurred during a presidential election year. Of the nineteen times when the presidency and Senate were controlled by the same party (this is key), 17 times that vacancy was filled.
2.) Making mail-in voting more difficult — History has shown us that mail-in voting is fraught with illegality, including a) vote harvesting, b) vote purchasing, c) multiple votes by the same person, d) discarding of ballots for a candidate that the vote opener/handler, doesn’t support, etc.
3.) Climate change is not supported by science — It’s not a matter of not believing in climate change, it’s two things: a) the USA is already way ahead of the rest of the World in controlling carbon dioxide emissions, and B) over the past 50 years, the average temperature has risen about 1-degree Fahrenheit, thus the cost of the Green New Deal to U.S. citizens is not justified.
4.) Believing that the Black Lives Matter movement is unnecessary — In high school, universities and professional sports, Black lives dominate: Black supremacy. Looking at BLM website, before they changed it: BLM proudly proclaims its belief that all black Americans should receive a guaranteed minimum income and “free” healthcare, schooling, food, real estate, gender reassignment surgery, and abortion; defunding the police, bring an “an end to all jails” as we know them; disrupt the traditional family; demand reparations on behalf of foreign nations; and form a “global liberation movement” that will “overturn US imperialism (and) capitalism.”
5.) Having zero ideas on how to address the persistent problems of health care, discrimination, poverty and education in the 21st century — President Trump has addressed these problems in several ways including pressuring pharmaceuticals to be more realistic in their pricing, stopping illegal immigration (that is a significant factor in reducing wages), bringing manufacturing back to the USA, and all the America first activities.
6.) Mishandling of the virus — President Trump provided hospitals, hospital beds, ventilators and medical personnel to governors who had failed to follow their instructions to be prepared. Still, a number of Democratic governors forced nursing homes to take in COVID-19 patients, leading to the deaths of many senior citizens.
7.) Stated proven falsehoods — True, President Trump exaggerates in giving his opinion — but none of them affected the lives of U.S. citizens like Obama’s lies about Obamacare: If you like your plan, you can keep your plan, if you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor and the price of insurance will go down.
8.) Involving of foreign leaders in elections — Three years of intensive investigation proved that President Trump did not involve foreign leaders in his election campaign. But it didn’t address the use of Hillary Clinton’s foreign dossier to spy on the Trump campaign.
And, in conclusion, you ask people to go out and vote on Nov. 3 to eliminate what caused you to lose four years and barely survive in the best economy this country has experienced in a long long time. It appears that you are asking people to vote for those who would dramatically change our country: pack the Supreme Court, eliminate the Electoral College, eliminate insurance companies by providing free health care for all and eliminating our borders. Is that what you would consider “giving your best to the USA”?