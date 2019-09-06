Thank you, Kristina Batalden. I am impressed by your op-ed. You seem sincere and willing to engage in a conversation about actual public policies. That’s much different from the recent writings that offer unspecific complaints about the nature of conservative principles.
You ask how “human dignity” figures into my evaluation of public policy. Let me answer you with this: We, as humans, are designed to rise to the challenge of the many obstacles placed before us.
As I look back on my life, some of my largest and most challenging obstacles resulted in my largest growth. Where obstacles seemed beyond my own abilities, I was able to turn to parents, siblings, friends, my church and neighbors. This assistance came with the requirements of accountability, responsibility and the requirement that I return the favor. This process developed a huge abundance of “human dignity” for myself and everyone involved. This growth then allowed me the ability to help others and to grow even more. It’s a gift I have been able to pass to my kids and grandkids.
To me, “human dignity” is personal growth that allows one to dispense assistance, compassion, warmth, care and comfort to those around us, for recipients of such assistance to be lifted up, put back on their feet and want to spread kindness themselves.
This is something government policies cannot replicate. Consider, for example, the “living wage,” as you mentioned. Certainly, state and local governments around the country have attempted to raise wages by decree. But what that has done is drive people away from work and away from the dignity of a job. Young people, in particular, and others who have no or limited work experience, find it harder to get work because they may not have the value an employer needs to pay them $15 an hour. Some employers turn to automation where they can.
Many entry-level jobs, for example, have been replaced by kiosks and mobile apps. This, then, forces people to suffer the indignity of job loss.
We all want people to earn more money, but government mandates for higher wages are not victimless policies. What about the responsibility to be worth $15 per hour? When a person is denied work or prevented from having to excel to be worth a higher wage, the government’s seemingly benevolent act turns into the antithesis of policies that promote dignity.
You mention affordable housing. Through the years, politicians have grappled with how to make housing more affordable, often in the interest of “human dignity.” But it is, in fact, the government that is driving up housing costs. Zoning regulations, rising property taxes, developer incentive programs, so-called urban renewal programs, government lending and housing programs, and landowner restrictions have all driven up the cost of housing, leaving too few housing options for the poor and needy. Even though it’s a problem caused by government, politicians are often asked to solve the problem they’ve created, resulting in even more bad policies being put into place and people suffering the indignity of being unable to afford housing.
My view is that the government is incapable of dispensing dignity and in fact does great harm when it tries to. While the government is good at enrolling people into programs or passing laws to restrict human behavior in the interest of “helping,” it cannot dispense compassion, warmth, care and comfort that families, friends, churches and neighbors can. That’s our job. And when we give that responsibility to government, not only are the results disappointing, we deny ourselves and the people we are trying to help the opportunity to experience true human dignity.