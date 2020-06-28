Maggie Croft’s letter to the editor of June 21 is just the latest in many attempts to equate today’s so-called Antifa movement with the men and women who defended this country in World War II. Such comparisons could not be more wrong.
My father and the millions of others from around the world who defeated imperial Japan, Nazi Germany and fascist Italy fought regimes that attacked and enslaved their neighboring countries in order to create empires based on totalitarian philosophies. The Americans who fought in that war put their lives on the line to protect their homes and families, defend democracy and preserve the constitutionally guaranteed rights, liberties and freedoms that they, and we, inherited from the founders of this nation.
The modern Antifa, in contrast, is an anti-democratic movement far more similar to the violent “Red Guards” that Mao Zedong employed against his opponents during Communist China’s Cultural Revolution. It is likewise a politically indoctrinated mob that is organized, supported by and employed by politicians and radical agitators to destroy private property, deface monuments, shout down speakers and otherwise intimidate anyone who disagrees with them.
The members and supporters of antifa fiercely attack constitutionally guaranteed freedoms of speech and conscience, declaring any opinions or statements that do not conform to their particular ideology to be hate speech that can and must be suppressed. Anyone who opposes any element of their social and political agenda is verbally (and sometimes physically) attacked, defamed, banished from social media and otherwise “canceled,” as free public discourse is suppressed and political and social conformity is demanded and enforced.
I’m sorry Ms. Croft, but any attempt to compare this movement to the brave Americans who defended liberty by storming the beaches of Iwo Jima or climbing the cliff at Pointe du Hoc is both specious and insulting.