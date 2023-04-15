1) What legislation are you most proud of passing this session and why?

Last year I committed to working on ESG legislation, which I have done for the past 10 months. In short, ESG is a global scoring system based on environmental, social and governance metrics that measure non-financial impacts of investments and companies and serve to formally institutionalize corporate social responsibility in global economic infrastructure. I worked closely with some key people including Sen. Mike Crapo, our Treasurer Julie Ellsworth, and Sens. Scott Grow and Doug Ricks.

EhardtBarbaraSubmission2022 Barbara Ehardt

Ehardt

Barbara Ehardt is a representative for District 33.

