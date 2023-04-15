1) What legislation are you most proud of passing this session and why?
Last year I committed to working on ESG legislation, which I have done for the past 10 months. In short, ESG is a global scoring system based on environmental, social and governance metrics that measure non-financial impacts of investments and companies and serve to formally institutionalize corporate social responsibility in global economic infrastructure. I worked closely with some key people including Sen. Mike Crapo, our Treasurer Julie Ellsworth, and Sens. Scott Grow and Doug Ricks.
Sen. Crapo explained, during the Federalism Committee meeting in June: “These criteria may seem innocuous on the surface, but unfortunately many standards are subjective and grant regulators and corporations undue influence on public policy. Rather than going to state legislatures and Congress to debate and pass laws and policies, there’s an effort to bypass voters and pressure financial institutions to reduce lending to disfavored companies or states.”
I sponsored HB190 that ensures that banks and credit unions, designated by the treasurer as depositories for public monies, do not boycott industries important to our state and the livelihood of our citizens. I also helped to sponsor HB191 that amended relevant procurement statutes to restrict the state from using ESG in evaluating contract bids. Both pieces of legislation passed along party lines and had 46 and 43 House co-sponsors and 14 Senate sponsors.
2) What legislation are you most disappointed that failed to pass this session and why?
I was most disappointed that we didn’t get campus free speech passed, as I ran out of time. This piece of legislation is becoming incredibly important as speech is being more inhibited. This past year, the University of Idaho was successfully sued by three students and a professor after their free speech had been suppressed. Most recently, NCAA swimmer, my friend, Riley Gaines was speaking at San Francisco State University where the opposition terrorized and cornered her in a classroom for three hours, demanding a ransom to leave. Campus free speech is a first amendment that must be protected.
3) What will you be working on in the interim for the session next year?
Finally, I am humbled and honored to serve as your representative. Thank you. There are many issues that I will be working to address with most of them landing in the committees on which I serve. Some include solutions for disruptive students; parental rights; diversity, equity and inclusion changes in education; more changes to our judiciary process; and unresolved local government issues where I hope to continue working with Senate Chairman Ricks and Todd Lakey. There’s also more ESG legislation to bring. Please contact me if you have some concerns that you’d like us to try to address.
Barbara Ehardt is a representative for District 33.
