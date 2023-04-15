What legislation are you most proud of passing this session and why?
I’m proud of the legislation I sponsored this session that increased the deduction for dependent care on state income taxes. Previously, the deduction maxed out at $3,000 for one child and $6,000 for two or more children. With H288, Idaho’s working families can now deduct up to $12,000 in child care expenses, no matter the number of children. Idahoans making $27,000-$49,000/year will receive an average tax cut of $440/year on their Idaho taxes. I’m also thrilled we made good on our goals to pass property tax relief, increase education funding and invest in infrastructure.
What legislation are you most disappointed that failed to pass this session and why?
Earlier in the session, I worked on legislation to protect our critical infrastructure by increasing the penalties for trespassing or damaging these facilities. For example, you may have seen the stories about attackers shooting into power transmission facilities last year and cutting power to thousands in Washington and North Carolina. I believe it’s essential that we protect these services. We can help head off these incidents by making it clear that trespassers and attackers will face serious consequences for their actions. I plan to bring a revised version of the legislation back next year.
What will you be working on in the interim for the session next year?
We need to continue looking for ways to keep Idaho family-friendly. I’m working with other representatives to draft legislation that provides tax relief for families with a stay-at-home parent. It will look similar to the bill I sponsored for this year’s child care deduction. Improving the affordability of raising a family here will make a difference. I also anticipate working on legislation protecting our natural resources, including water, lands and forests.
Britt Raybould is a representative for District 34.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.