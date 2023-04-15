What legislation are you most proud of passing this session and why?

Britt Raybould

Britt Raybould

I’m proud of the legislation I sponsored this session that increased the deduction for dependent care on state income taxes. Previously, the deduction maxed out at $3,000 for one child and $6,000 for two or more children. With H288, Idaho’s working families can now deduct up to $12,000 in child care expenses, no matter the number of children. Idahoans making $27,000-$49,000/year will receive an average tax cut of $440/year on their Idaho taxes. I’m also thrilled we made good on our goals to pass property tax relief, increase education funding and invest in infrastructure.

Britt Raybould is a representative for District 34.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.