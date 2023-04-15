1. What legislation are you most proud of passing this session and why?
I am most proud in the property tax relief which we passed in the form of H292. I feel like the biggest “mandate” we had from the people was to accomplish meaningful property tax relief. It is never easy to deal with a strictly local issue — the state neither collects nor does it spend property taxes — on a state level. And, getting H292 across the finish line was further complicated by late-session politics illustrated by the governor’s veto. When the dust settled, though, the Legislature was able to override the veto and deliver hundreds of millions of dollars of property tax relief to tax-paying Idahoans without shifting that burden to other taxpayers.
2. What legislation that failed to pass are you most disappointed about and why?
I am disappointed that we didn’t deliver even more tax relief to Idahoans. This year was another year of historic budget surpluses. A budget surplus means one of two things: either we aren’t spending enough on government programs or we are taxing too much. When there is a budget surplus, we have two options: We can spend more or we can return taxpayer money to taxpayers. I am in favor of returning taxpayer money to taxpayers to a greater extent. I am disappointed that new spending programs in areas which are outside of the proper role of government (think “Idaho Launch,” H24) passed while even more tax relief did not.
3. What will you be working on in the interim for the session next year?
I sponsored H198 this past session, a modest taxpayer-friendly bill aimed at limiting the accrual of interest during a state tax commission audit. After the veto of H292, the Senate “radiator-capped” (a political phrase which draws parallels to a car which is re-built, replacing everything but the radiator cap) H198, deleting everything but the bill number and replacing it with their “fix” to H292. Ultimately, instead of passing H198 as amended by the Senate, we overrode the veto of H292. I plan to bring back H198, as well as additional tax relief legislation, next session.
