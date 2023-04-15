1. What legislation are you most proud of passing this session and why?

I am most proud in the property tax relief which we passed in the form of H292. I feel like the biggest “mandate” we had from the people was to accomplish meaningful property tax relief. It is never easy to deal with a strictly local issue — the state neither collects nor does it spend property taxes — on a state level. And, getting H292 across the finish line was further complicated by late-session politics illustrated by the governor’s veto. When the dust settled, though, the Legislature was able to override the veto and deliver hundreds of millions of dollars of property tax relief to tax-paying Idahoans without shifting that burden to other taxpayers.

David Cannon

David Cannon

David Cannon is a representative for District 30.

