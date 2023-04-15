1. What legislation are you most proud of passing this session and why?

The Governor’s Launch proposal is the most important piece of legislation we passed this session. It provides 80% of a post-secondary education program’s tuition or $8,000 (whichever is less) for graduates of an Idaho high school (or equivalent, such as a GED) beginning in 2024. High school graduates can put the money towards an Idaho-based college or a career training program. It can be used to pay for welding programs, truck driving schools, to learn a trade or obtain a more traditional education at one of Idaho’s phenomenal higher education institutions. Our businesses are in desperate need of skilled workers.

Rep. James Ruchti

