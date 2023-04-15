1. What legislation are you most proud of passing this session and why?
The Governor’s Launch proposal is the most important piece of legislation we passed this session. It provides 80% of a post-secondary education program’s tuition or $8,000 (whichever is less) for graduates of an Idaho high school (or equivalent, such as a GED) beginning in 2024. High school graduates can put the money towards an Idaho-based college or a career training program. It can be used to pay for welding programs, truck driving schools, to learn a trade or obtain a more traditional education at one of Idaho’s phenomenal higher education institutions. Our businesses are in desperate need of skilled workers.
2. What legislation are you most disappointed that failed to pass this session and why?
I came up short on a bill that provided needed protections and transparency to renters. SB 1089 clarified that as to residential rental property, owners and property managers who collect application fees must provide applicants with a written disclosure including the amounts, timing of availability and criteria for eligibility associated with rent, fees and refunds. This legislation is needed in a tight rental market because it requires owners and property managers to be transparent about key aspects of the rental so families can make important decisions about where to spend their time and resources as they look for housing.
3. What will you be working on in the interim for the session next year?
I was part of a bipartisan effort to fight back against multiple voucher proposals. They will be back next session, so I will be ready to fight again. Defeating vouchers is the most important thing we did for Idaho. A voucher system would have gutted our public education system. Voucher proposals: (1) siphon off public funds and send them to private, religious and home schools, leaving our public schools underfunded; (2) create an unnecessary second public school system — dramatically increasing the cost of public education while degrading its quality; and (3) provide no accountability requirements for how the money is spent.
