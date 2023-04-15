1. What legislation are you most proud of passing this session and why?

During this last session, I worked closely with the counties, public defenders and the governor to create the State Public Defender office. It accomplished three big goals. First, it ensures that Idaho meets its Sixth Amendment obligation to provide “assistance of counsel.” Second, it removes the counties’ financial burden of funding this commitment, which means property tax relief of $36 million. Finally, it helps improve the efficiency of Idaho’s courts statewide. This next year, I look forward to working with the transition team to bring the office online.

Rep. Jon Weber

Rep. Jon Weber

Jon Weber is a representative for District 34.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.