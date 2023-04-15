1. What legislation are you most proud of passing this session and why?
During this last session, I worked closely with the counties, public defenders and the governor to create the State Public Defender office. It accomplished three big goals. First, it ensures that Idaho meets its Sixth Amendment obligation to provide “assistance of counsel.” Second, it removes the counties’ financial burden of funding this commitment, which means property tax relief of $36 million. Finally, it helps improve the efficiency of Idaho’s courts statewide. This next year, I look forward to working with the transition team to bring the office online.
In addition, I’m proud that we passed property tax relief that helps property owners and schools. In the first year, up to $355 million in tax relief will make a difference in communities around the state. Some of that relief will go to reducing school bond and levy payments. We also invested over $1.3 billion in Idaho’s roads and bridges as part of a long-term plan to make travel and commerce safer in Idaho.
2. What legislation are you most disappointed that failed to pass this session and why?
I do wish we’d seen a more comprehensive plan for dealing with school buildings. Not all school districts are blessed to have the support and resources we see in our local community. While the property tax package included some relief, we need to revisit how we handle maintaining and building school facilities. But overall, I feel we had a successful session and enjoyed hearing from and visiting with those who contacted me by phone, email or in person. It’s an honor and privilege to represent and work for the amazing people of District 34 and Idaho.
3. What will you be working on in the interim for the session next year?
I look forward to meeting with constituents and hearing their thoughts on what they’d like to see during the next session.
