1. What legislation are you most proud of passing this session and why?

Historic investments were made in education this session. Idaho students deserve diverse post-secondary options beyond a 4-year degree, and HB267 and HB24 work together to represent great things for Career Technical Education. These bills will connect students with apprenticeships, certifications, and technical training and prepare them for in-demand careers throughout the state. It’s a real win for our children and our workforce. This was one of the signature issues of my campaign, so I’m enthusiastic to see the improved support and funding for CTE.

Josh Wheeler

Josh

Josh Wheeler is a representative for District 35.

