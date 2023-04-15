1. What legislation are you most proud of passing this session and why?
Historic investments were made in education this session. Idaho students deserve diverse post-secondary options beyond a 4-year degree, and HB267 and HB24 work together to represent great things for Career Technical Education. These bills will connect students with apprenticeships, certifications, and technical training and prepare them for in-demand careers throughout the state. It’s a real win for our children and our workforce. This was one of the signature issues of my campaign, so I’m enthusiastic to see the improved support and funding for CTE.
2. What legislation are you most disappointed that failed to pass this session and why?
As a member of the Health & Welfare Committee, I was disappointed to see HB81 fail to pass. This bill aimed to extend the sunset on the Maternal Mortality Review Committee (MMRC). Created in 2019, the MMRC was established to review maternal deaths and make recommendations to improve health services and policy. The work of this small committee is critical to support best health outcomes for Idaho’s mothers and babies. I’m confident we can find a solution to continue this important work in the future.
3. What will you be working on in the interim for the session next year?
Idaho has a shortage of physicians, especially in rural areas. HB153 was the bill that created a limited license to allow medical school graduates who did not match to a residency in their first year to practice in Idaho, under a supervising physician, for up to a year. In this interim session, I will work on additional solutions that can attract and retain health care professionals in Idaho. It is critical that we have more general practitioners in the state to best support Idaho families. I will also continue work to support our Idaho public education system as it serves students, teachers and parents.
