1. What legislation are you most proud of passing this session and why?
As our current mental health crisis has unfolded, Idaho families have struggled with life-threatening mental health issues, often without access to much-needed professional resources and support. Idaho statute, prior to 2023, reflected a pre-COVID worldview, prohibiting interstate access to critical care via telehealth. This session I sponsored and successfully passed Idaho House Bill 61 (H61), ensuring that Idahoans have access to mental and behavioral health care across state lines via telehealth. H61 expedites that access by providing a simplified registration process for out-of-state providers licensed in their own state and seeking to provide care to Idahoans.
2. What legislation are you most disappointed that failed to pass this session and why?
I drafted House Bill 193 (H193) to provide statutory protection for in-person visitation in hospitals by immediate family members. Too many Idaho families have personally experienced the trauma and grief of forced separation during critical times. Consequently, H193 received nearly unanimous support in the Idaho House. Unfortunately, H193 was amended, without my consent, in the Senate, removing language that elevated immediate family members as essential caregivers and protected parental and custodial rights. H193 did still retain the in-person visitation protections and did become law. However, important unfinished work remains to be done to adequately protect Idaho families.
3. What will you be working on in the interim for the session next year?
I have a long list of future legislative projects. However, my most important work during the interim is connecting with my home district. My friends and neighbors back home have provided invaluable support for and feedback regarding my previous legislative successes. Legislative service is a sacrifice, but the strength and unity that comes from working cooperatively, building on our understanding of and common commitment to our shared values, makes success both possible and well worth it. It is truly an honor to serve together in our inspired representative process of government.
Julianne Young is a representative for District 30.
