1. What legislation are you most proud of passing this session and why?

As our current mental health crisis has unfolded, Idaho families have struggled with life-threatening mental health issues, often without access to much-needed professional resources and support. Idaho statute, prior to 2023, reflected a pre-COVID worldview, prohibiting interstate access to critical care via telehealth. This session I sponsored and successfully passed Idaho House Bill 61 (H61), ensuring that Idahoans have access to mental and behavioral health care across state lines via telehealth. H61 expedites that access by providing a simplified registration process for out-of-state providers licensed in their own state and seeking to provide care to Idahoans.

Julianne Young

Julianne Young

Julianne Young is a representative for District 30.

