1. What legislation are you most proud of passing this session and why?
I am most proud of sponsoring and passing the food stamp work requirement bill.
1. What legislation are you most proud of passing this session and why?
I am most proud of sponsoring and passing the food stamp work requirement bill.
This bill will require able-bodied adults, who currently receive food stamps, and do not have dependents to either be working, volunteering or going to school. I believe in helping those that need assistance and giving them a hand up, not a handout. Based on the numbers I received, this will get 16,000 Idahoans back into the workforce. This will be a great benefit to Idaho businesses, the economy, individuals and families.
2. What legislation are you most disappointed that failed to pass this session and why?
I am most disappointed that H314, the bill to stop obscene materials to be shown in libraries and schools, did not pass. The current law prohibits someone to give obscene materials to minors, but there is an exemption that allows libraries and schools to do so. The proposed bill would eliminate that exemption while still allowing materials that have literary or cultural value to be permitted. This bill also would improve parental rights as none of the materials would be removed, just put in an age-appropriate section that the parents would have access to if they so choose.
3. What will you be working on in the interim for the session next year?
I hope to continue to help people get into the workforce so that they will be benefited and businesses can keep their doors open. I am also interested in what can be done to protect the communities in my district that are being negatively affected by the influx of nightly rentals. These rentals have started to take over towns and make it difficult for young families with children to move into or stay in the areas. I hope to be able to find a solution that will help these areas while not jeopardizing personal property rights of individuals.
Kevin Andrus is a representative for District 35.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.