I’m most proud of the bill I passed called the isolation and seclusion bill which outlawed the practice of corporal punishment in the classroom and outlawed isolating and secluding youth as a form of punishment. It will have a long-term effect on many youth throughout the state and create less trauma overall. It also provides additional training for teachers especially those who work in the special education space that is likely to have tougher situations arise. We didn’t want to make a big change without providing alternatives and training to support improving skills at interacting with the difficult youth.
I had a great prevention bill that would allocate resources to help more youth throughout the state, and the chairman of the committee put it in the drawer rather than give it a chance. It was assigned to a different committee than we introduced it in, with strong support from the Judiciary and Rules Committee when I brought it forward. I know we could have gotten enough votes to pass if we would have just had an opportunity. I say it often: Prevention saves us money in the long term and has shown to be highly effective.
I do not take a break; the day I’m out of session, I have a meeting preparing for the next year. I will be meeting with many stakeholders throughout the summer preparing for next session. I have already had several meetings with professionals regarding more counseling telehealth opportunities in Idaho, some juvenile justice reform and some inter-agency collaboration efforts that will help reduce youth entering into the state juvenile justice system and mental health facilities. I feel the more we invest in the early stages and prevention the stronger outcomes we have. I have seen a strong return on investment for prevention. I have also been invited to Washington, D.C., this summer where I will be working on health policy. There is a lot of work to be done in Idaho, and we want to have innovation in the health care space, and with my expertise, I hope to use that to continue to support reducing the costs without cutting services.
Marco Erickson is a representative for District 33.
