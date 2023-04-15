In the first session of 67th Legislature, we passed commendable legislation benefiting Idaho, including:
— Increased education investment, Idaho Launch Grant Program to help students with in-demand careers, increased funding of Career Technical Education and Career Exploration Courses.
— State School Facilities Fund to reduce the need for local school bonds.
— Infrastructure spending on roads and broadband.
— A first step on addressing rising property taxes.
— The Clean Slate Bill that will allow non-violent offenders to shield their records for a second chance at life.
I am proud of our progress and committed to improving the lives of Idahoans.
I wish the Maternal Mortality Review Committee had been able to continue through legislation. This committee, which received $10,000 in funding solely from the federal government, was responsible for examining the reasons behind the deaths of mothers within a year of giving birth in Idaho. Although the number of fatalities was not high, each one was important and avoidable. Without the information gathered by this committee, our capacity to discover ways to maintain the well-being of families will be diminished.
I have plans to serve on the Medicaid Task Force that was established by House Concurrent Resolution 9 to perform a cost-benefit analysis of retaining the value-based care system currently in place or to move to a managed Medicaid system, reducing the workload on the Idaho Division of Medicaid. While both systems have their merits, we must ensure that we retain value in our tax dollars. This task force will be a key to protecting Idaho’s health care systems.
I look forward to continuing to provide for our future in Idaho. Growing our economy in balance for all Idahoans and finding paths to improve health care, child care and education in the next session will be my focus. When we work together in the Legislature, we can find a compromise that provides liberty and justice for all.
