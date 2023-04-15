After 88 legislative days, the first session of the 67th Idaho Legislature adjourned sine die on April 7. As a freshman in the Idaho House of Representatives, I have nothing to compare it to, but many of the long-time legislative watchers have told me it was the most contentious, frustrating session they can remember. Over 2,000 routing slips were created, resulting in more than 600 bills, resolutions and memorials, over 350 of which made it to the governor’s desk. I serve on the Revenue and Taxation, Commerce and H/R, and Local Government committees.
My personal favorite is H89, which I personally drafted. I was a bit surprised how long it took to get the wording of H89 just right to solve the problem Pocatello had last summer when the resignation of three members of the City Council resulted in the lack of a quorum and unable to conduct city business. I spent a lot of time talking with other representatives who have also served on city councils across the state to make sure the solution I drafted would fit every council and as many situations as we could imagine. In the end, it was a very simple solution to a problem I hope no one ever needs to solve.
My disappointments were in bills designed to solve one particular situation for only one jurisdiction. Those are called carve-outs because they take existing code and create an exception that carves out a solution that really won’t fit anywhere else in the state. I debated hotly against those and intend to continue to do so next session.
With the 2023 session just ended, I have not defined an agenda for 2024 but hope constituents will come forward with problems that need solved at the state level. Thank you for the opportunity to serve.
