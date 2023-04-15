1. What legislation are you most proud of passing this session and why?
Idaho’s fast-paced growth in recent years has put pressure on all of us, but property tax burdens should not be a barrier to homeownership and economic prosperity. HB292 provided a solution, delivering $350 million in property tax relief starting in July. The funds were allocated for homeowners’ property tax relief, which will go towards bonds and levies for school districts in the future, with the hope of increasing support over time. This is a significant step in alleviating the burden on school districts and property tax payers.
2. What legislation are you most disappointed that failed to pass this session and why?
I am deeply disappointed that HB67, aimed at addressing fentanyl drug trafficking and implementing mandatory minimums, did not pass this session. Fentanyl poses a lethal threat to our youth, and law enforcement recognizes its devastating impact. Despite fierce opposition, I believe we must take decisive action against fentanyl traffickers, including mandatory minimums. One small pill could kill our children. If we want to protect our youth, we must get tough on fentanyl traffickers.
3. What will you be working on in the interim for the session next year?
I have several goals for this off-season. I will be diligently addressing minimum sentences for abusers of women and children, ensuring that justice is served for vulnerable members of our community. As a true conservative, I am also committed to removing outdated statutes and unnecessary laws that hinder progress and our corner of this great state. I will be proactive in making meaningful changes to improve our laws and protect those in need.
Stephanie Mickelsen is a representative for District 32.
