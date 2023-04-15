1. What legislation are you most proud of passing this session and why?

Idaho’s fast-paced growth in recent years has put pressure on all of us, but property tax burdens should not be a barrier to homeownership and economic prosperity. HB292 provided a solution, delivering $350 million in property tax relief starting in July. The funds were allocated for homeowners’ property tax relief, which will go towards bonds and levies for school districts in the future, with the hope of increasing support over time. This is a significant step in alleviating the burden on school districts and property tax payers.

Stephanie Mickelsen

Stephanie Mickelsen

Stephanie Mickelsen is a representative for District 32.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.