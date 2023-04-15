H96 replaces the term “renewable energy” with “clean energy.” Broadening this definition supports the work of INL and signals Idaho’s support for research and development of advanced nuclear energy and small modular reactors.
S1125 modernizes the state’s 30-year-old open enrollment policies to allow students to transfer between public schools in the same district or to another district under certain conditions. Sometimes children live on the wrong side of the street to attend a high-performing school or are experiencing bullying. This will help parents find a different public school for their child.
S1127 names the oryctodromeus as the new state dinosaur thanks to some awesome Idaho Falls 4th graders and their teacher Mr. Walton.
This paragraph may look familiar; it is a repeat from last year and describes both my biggest disappointment and what I will continue to work on for next year.
Our outdated public school and higher education funding formulas continue their march toward obsolescence, crumbling under the weight of three decades of change. James Clear wrote in “Atomic Habits”: “You do not rise to the level of your goals. You fall to the level of your systems.”
One of the enduring lessons I will leave the COVID era with is that systems are meant to serve individuals, not the other way around. Uniformity and standardization should never prevent us from personalizing every student’s learning experience. It’s past time to focus more on outcomes than inputs, people more than programs and students more than systems.
I am already working on improving the Legislature’s process for considering budgets. While we made improvements this year and had fewer budgets fail, there is still room for greater transparency of how your tax dollars are being spent. State Controller Brandon Woolf has created amazing websites you don’t want to miss, https://transparent.idaho.gov/ and https://localtransparency.idaho.gov/.
