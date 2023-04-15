H96 replaces the term “renewable energy” with “clean energy.” Broadening this definition supports the work of INL and signals Idaho’s support for research and development of advanced nuclear energy and small modular reactors.

HormanWendySubmission2022 Wendy Horman

Horman

S1125 modernizes the state’s 30-year-old open enrollment policies to allow students to transfer between public schools in the same district or to another district under certain conditions. Sometimes children live on the wrong side of the street to attend a high-performing school or are experiencing bullying. This will help parents find a different public school for their child.

Wendy Horman is a representative for District 32.

