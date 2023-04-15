First, I would like to thank the good people of Idaho Falls who allow me to serve them in the Idaho Senate. Education and property tax relief continue as my priorities.
The Idaho Launch Education Program will have positive generational impacts (H24, S1167). I was proud to be asked by the governor’s office to be the Senate sponsor of this legislation. It targets that portion of our population that does not have a university degree but are good, capable people who are willing to work. About 2/3 of our population does not have degrees. This legislation provides a hand-up to get high-demand job-specific education and training. Idaho has thousands of unfilled jobs because we cannot supply employers with needed skills. It is estimated that there are approximately 200,000 Idahoans who could benefit from upskilling. This bill is an extension of a current program that has been piloted for the last three years. The success rate is amazing. Of over 3,000 participants, the average wage went from $22,000 to $38,000 per year. Every graduating senior will have access to obtain the skills required for a high-demand job. This literally lifts Idaho residents, who are willing to put forth the effort and contribute to their education, out of poverty and into desirable jobs with a bright future.
Unfortunately, S1103 was tabled in committee. It would have applied existing revenues from state-owned lands directly to public school facilities. Revenues received from logging, grazing, mining, and other activities amounted to $61 million last year. This bill would have divided that between public schools based on total size of facilities and number of students. The tax bill does help with this issue but certainly more work needs to be done to provide additional local property tax relief.
As chairman of the Senate Education Committee, school choice will undoubtedly be a major topic again next year. It is critical to remember that this is more about school funding than it is about where students attend school. In Idaho, we already have significant school choice. The question is, do we want to spend public tax dollars so some students can attend private or religious schools? The debate centers around the impact on public schools when finite dollars are used to support both public and private schools. Ensuring our public schools are not negatively affected and accountability with precious tax dollars are key issues for me.
