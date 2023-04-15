1. What legislation are you most proud of passing this session and why?

As promised — property tax relief delivered. House Bill 292 provides the largest property tax relief on an ongoing basis in Idaho state history. It redirects 4.5%, or roughly $200+ million of the total sales tax collected by the state and some surplus funds, to local jurisdictions for property tax relief. Every Idaho property taxpayer will receive some measure of relief. Primary residence homeowners will realize the largest share of the relief (2/3) and receive an estimated 13–20% discount.

RicksDougSubmission2022 Doug Ricks

Ricks

Doug Ricks is a senator for District 34.

