1. What legislation are you most proud of passing this session and why?
As promised — property tax relief delivered. House Bill 292 provides the largest property tax relief on an ongoing basis in Idaho state history. It redirects 4.5%, or roughly $200+ million of the total sales tax collected by the state and some surplus funds, to local jurisdictions for property tax relief. Every Idaho property taxpayer will receive some measure of relief. Primary residence homeowners will realize the largest share of the relief (2/3) and receive an estimated 13–20% discount.
You will see the relief from the Legislature itemized on your property tax statement starting this year. I was one of the four bill sponsors and key in keeping the House and Senate working together to prevent this bill from derailing in the end. We had to override the governor’s veto to get this one through and pass a trailer bill to fix a TECM bonding issue.
2. What legislation are you most disappointed that failed to pass this session and why?
We failed to create a limited pilot proposal into more school choice options. It is evident a percentage of parents want more choice for their children than what is currently available in Idaho. The challenge is how to expand more school options in the same sandbox without causing undo harm to public schools. Although I believe our public schools do a great job and I am very supportive, not all children thrive in that environment.
3. What will you be working on in the interim for the session next year?
As chairman of the Senate Local Government and Taxation Committee, I will continue to investigate ideas that make property taxes fair. The Idaho Broadband Advisory Board will meet monthly, of which I am the vice chairman, and has developed a statewide broadband plan. This board oversees the distribution of grant funds to help all areas of the state have fast, reliable broadband. I am also a member of the Idaho Behavior Health Council, and we meet quarterly.
