1. What legislation are you most proud of passing this session and why?
For me, it was S 1120 which made a significant change to liquor by the drink license laws in Idaho. Because of the quota system and due to the fact they are limited in number, these quota licenses have become a feeding ground for speculators driving the value to more than $300,000. There is no other license procured from the state that can be sold, let alone for that kind of profit. This legislation will end that and preserve those licenses for those business owners who truly want to be in the restaurant, hotel, nightclub or bar business.
2. What legislation are you most disappointed that failed to pass this session and why?
I worked hard on a memorial (SJM 101) that would have asked the U.S. Congress and the president to work towards meaningful immigration reform. That is policy clearly in the federal lane, and they have failed miserably, leaving states with a frustrating disconnect as we deal with labor force needs and uncertain law enforcement options. Nearly half of the labor needed to put food on our table comes at the hands of foreign-born labor, and we desperately need clarity. SJM 101 passed the Senate 25-10, but sadly it was not given a hearing in the House Agriculture Committee.
3. What will you be working on in the interim for the session next year?
I have committed to work on finding the right balance as we deal with the new acronym of the day, which is ESG or environmental, social, governance. It is basically a screening tool used by some lending institutions, public works contractors and the like to qualify or disqualify certain contractual relationships. The fear has become that this agenda is becoming more and more political, targeting, for example, fossil fuel companies or gun and ammunition manufacturers. In simple terms, it is an effort to dictate public policy through selective board decisions and the power of the purse.
