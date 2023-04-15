1. As the Health & Welfare Committee chairman, I did have a hearing on a piece of legislation that was my favorite this session. It was H 264, the Gestational Agreements Act; this established standards and procedural safeguards for the protection of parties to a gestational agreement, parents using surrogacy. H 264 also protects the welfare of children and clarifies the parentage of children born under the terms of gestational carrier agreements. During the committee hearing, the presenters and citizens who testified in favor of this bill were parents who had conceived through in-vitro fertilization or had used the help of a surrogate.

Julie VanOrden

2. I was disappointed that SJM 101 wasn’t given a hearing in the House. This was a joint memorial to the U.S. Congress. SJM 101 asked that the federal immigration system be changed to increase security at the border and provide for a legal workforce program to address actual labor demands of domestic businesses. Fentanyl abuse is ravaging our country, and it is entering through our southern border, to address this flow will be critical to the U.S. war on drugs.

Julie Van Orden is a senator for District 30.

