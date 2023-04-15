1. As the Health & Welfare Committee chairman, I did have a hearing on a piece of legislation that was my favorite this session. It was H 264, the Gestational Agreements Act; this established standards and procedural safeguards for the protection of parties to a gestational agreement, parents using surrogacy. H 264 also protects the welfare of children and clarifies the parentage of children born under the terms of gestational carrier agreements. During the committee hearing, the presenters and citizens who testified in favor of this bill were parents who had conceived through in-vitro fertilization or had used the help of a surrogate.
2. I was disappointed that SJM 101 wasn’t given a hearing in the House. This was a joint memorial to the U.S. Congress. SJM 101 asked that the federal immigration system be changed to increase security at the border and provide for a legal workforce program to address actual labor demands of domestic businesses. Fentanyl abuse is ravaging our country, and it is entering through our southern border, to address this flow will be critical to the U.S. war on drugs.
3. During the interim I’ll be working on a Medicaid cost containment task force. During this session, HCR 009 was passed which created a task force to bring stakeholders together to determine the cost-benefit analysis of Idaho’s Medicaid program. H 369, the 2024 Medicaid budget appropriation bill, added funding for this purpose. In 2022 the governor’s office commissioned a Medicaid cost containment study. The interim report was presented to the Health and Welfare committees during the 2023 session. The full report is due in April. The task force will be looking at this final report and using other resources to address issues and solutions. These will be beneficial, as future budgets will depend on these results.
