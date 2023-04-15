1. What legislation are you most proud of passing this session and why?

We should all be proud that property tax relief was passed. For all the progress made over the last few years with income tax reductions, we had not yet agreed to property tax cuts. Idahoans have experienced historic property tax increases over the past few years. Many Idahoans, especially those on fixed incomes, are struggling to keep up. We passed property tax relief that will provide over $500M to Idahoans over the next three years.

CookKevinSubmission2022 Kevin Cook

Cook

Kevin Cook is a senator for District 32.

