1. What legislation are you most proud of passing this session and why?
We should all be proud that property tax relief was passed. For all the progress made over the last few years with income tax reductions, we had not yet agreed to property tax cuts. Idahoans have experienced historic property tax increases over the past few years. Many Idahoans, especially those on fixed incomes, are struggling to keep up. We passed property tax relief that will provide over $500M to Idahoans over the next three years.
2. What legislation are you most disappointed that failed to pass this session and why?
I was disappointed that my Parental Rights Protection bill failed. There was a lot of talk about the content of materials in libraries — and rightfully so. This bill is different, though, because it stops the easiest way for minors to view inappropriate content — on their mobile device. This bill would have required mobile devices that are activated within the state of Idaho to activate a filter that blocks pornography on a child’s mobile device. It could only be disabled by the parent account owner. In other words, a parent would have needed to give their child permission to view pornography.
3. What will you be working on in the interim for the session next year?
The 2024 FY Medicaid budget is $4.5 billion. That is not sustainable. As a member of JFAC, I will be participating in work groups to better understand budget components that identify areas where efficiencies can be attained. We must focus on solutions that deliver better oversight and less waste. Working with both the department and providers to understand best practices and how to stabilize lower costs services that will result in less need in higher cost services, such as crisis level, in-patient care, and institutionalization. Medicaid is not simply expansion or welfare; it also serves our most vulnerable Idahoans.
