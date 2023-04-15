1. What legislation are you most proud of passing this session and why?

Besides the needed property tax relief provided by House Bill 292, one of the pieces of legislation I am proud of sponsoring is Senate Joint Resolution 101. SCR 101 begins the process of making Emergency Medical Services (EMS) an essential state service for the benefit of all Idahoans. Potential future legislation will provide a path for the statewide planning, coordination of services and funding. With the population growth in Idaho, our EMS personal are greatly stressed. Our EMS are often the first responders on the scene of accidents, with many being volunteers that serve without compensation. Our EMS are a valuable part of our communities, and we need to do all we can to help them be able to help us.

HarrisMarkSubmission2022 Mark Harris candidate

Harris

Mark Harris is a senator for District 35.

