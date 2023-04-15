1. What legislation are you most proud of passing this session and why?
Besides the needed property tax relief provided by House Bill 292, one of the pieces of legislation I am proud of sponsoring is Senate Joint Resolution 101. SCR 101 begins the process of making Emergency Medical Services (EMS) an essential state service for the benefit of all Idahoans. Potential future legislation will provide a path for the statewide planning, coordination of services and funding. With the population growth in Idaho, our EMS personal are greatly stressed. Our EMS are often the first responders on the scene of accidents, with many being volunteers that serve without compensation. Our EMS are a valuable part of our communities, and we need to do all we can to help them be able to help us.
2. What legislation are you most disappointed that failed to pass this session and why?
I was disappointed in the fact that Senate Bill 1163 failed to pass. S1163 is a piece of legislation that Senator Kevin Cook worked on to require manufacturers of internet-capable devices to install and activate technology to help parents to protect their children from on-line pornography. Currently, manufacturers are not required to provide the filtering capability, and our kids are often exposed to harmful materials at the push of a button. This legislation would have provided parents and kids with an extra level of protection with technology that already exists.
3. What will you be working on in the interim for the session next year?
I will be working on several things during the interim, one being a concern that was brought to me by several county coroners. There is an increasing number of problems and concerns regarding coroners being able to find the next of kin after fatal accidents and other incidents. In some cases, it is taking several days to locate a relative of the deceased person. I will be working with the coroners on a voluntary way for citizens to provide information through the driver’s license data bank.
