As I prepared to lead Idaho National Laboratory, I spent a lot of time thinking about the future and asking myself two questions:
— What should the lab look like in five years, 10 years and beyond?
— How do we make it happen?
Leadership is, to me, about preparation, vision and execution. It is about taking the time to listen and learn. But it also is a product of your experience, who you are and where you come from. Your journey. So, before we talk about the future, I would like to briefly share my story with you.
I grew up in Missouri and was educated in the Midwest. My wife, Steph, and I have six children and have lived in Ammon the past four years.
Because of this, we already know many of you as friends, neighbors and colleagues. We understand, appreciate and are inspired by INL’s history. And we are determined to make a positive difference in our communities.
I have spent more than two decades in the national laboratory system, including four internships.
In 2016 I joined INL’s Materials and Fuels Complex as chief scientist. We moved across the country to advance the national nuclear energy enterprise. I fundamentally believe in nuclear energy, the importance of U.S. global leadership and the essential role INL must play for the nation.
Since 2017 I have worked in INL’s Nuclear Science & Technology directorate, and been intimately involved in our efforts to extend the lives of America’s current nuclear reactor fleet while working with industry to develop the next-generation reactors our nation needs to power its economy and combat climate change.
While I will never stop learning, my experience has prepared me for this moment. And my time in eastern Idaho has given me an appreciation for the importance of INL’s relationship with our communities and citizens.
I am optimistic about our future and determined to do right by your friends, neighbors, and family members at INL and this place we call home.
We will continue to prioritize employee safety, transparent operations, environmental protection, and the inclusive diversity a national lab needs to thrive.
We will continue to work closely with elected officials, colleges and universities, and industry to train the future energy workforce and bring technologies to market where they can transform lives.
We will do great work. And, importantly, we will do it the right way.
If you have questions, ask and we will answer to the best of our ability.
If you have concerns, please share them. It is important that we hear not just from our supporters but our detractors as well.
I feel fortunate to become the director at this time. Yes, the pandemic has been difficult and continues to present challenges, but through excellent leadership and our staff’s ability to produce great results under challenging circumstances, we are positioned to succeed today and into the future.
That is a testament to my predecessor, Mark Peters, whose leadership and example serve as models for me.
And it is a testament to the abilities and perseverance of our world-class staff.
While INL is in a good place, we are not content. We have much to accomplish. Challenges loom. But we will rise to the occasion and conduct the vital clean energy and national security research our nation needs to ensure a prosperous future.
That is what drives us. That is why this lab, your lab, is the only one I want to lead.
INL is Idaho’s national laboratory. It belongs to you. And my promise is that I will do everything in my power to leave this special place in even better shape than I found it.