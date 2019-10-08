Aren’t we eager for months of Trump impeachment saga, followed by a trial in the Senate?
No one is covering themselves with glory in this ongoing fight between Trump and the Democrats.
I read articles on Hunter Biden, and I suspect he acted dishonestly in Ukraine and China. It seems Joe Biden helped protect his son; indeed, Vice President Biden is on video bragging about getting a Ukrainian prosecutor fired by threats of withholding U.S. aid.
I read articles on Trump, and I dare to read some of his tweets. It is clear he is often a rude, crude New Yorker; just what we elected. He is often inappropriate in his public comments and edgy in foreign diplomacy.
All we need is someone perfect to lead us.
We don’t seem to have any. Therefore, we must look at the U.S. and state Constitutions, both written knowing that all our leaders will be imperfect.
Trump did ask and (to some degree) pressure the new Ukrainian president to investigate Biden. Is that wrong and, if so, is it wrong enough to be impeached and later removed from office?
I think exposing international corruption is good. That requires international cooperation and sometimes pressure to get foreign leaders to participate. Are the Democrats saying that it’s wrong to expose international cooperation?
Democrats for years have been using public office to get foreign leaders to dig up dirt on Trump. The 2016 Steele dossier alleging Trump-Russia collusion is a great example. So too are the three Democratic senators in May 2018 (Menendez, Durbin, Leahy) that demanded Ukrainian explanation of why investigations involving Trump associates weren’t pursued further. So Democrats find it acceptable to use foreign leaders and contacts to investigate possible corruption by Republicans. Democrats go yet further and invent claims of corruption, in the case of the dossier and countless claims of Trump-Russia collusion. And I fail to see why it is good that Biden brags about using U.S. pressure on Ukrainian investigations, but Trump can’t? Democrats have crossed multiple lines of acceptable behavior.
Trump is right to push foreign leaders toward American positions, even if that means finding corruption by U.S. domestic political opponents. I want to know about what CrowdStrike did and whether Biden broke U.S. law. Indeed, doesn’t U.S. law enforcement routinely ask foreign law enforcement for assistance in our investigations of possible violations of U.S. law? Yet Trump would have crossed a line if he pressed the Ukrainian president to investigate Biden for possible Ukrainian law violations (as opposed to possible U.S. law violations). Also, we don’t yet know what Trump’s attorney Giuliani did or said on Trump’s behalf.
I wish a plague on all of them. I wish we could get some attention to actual U.S. and world problems by the folks in D.C.